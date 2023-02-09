Periods of light snow are possible in the Triad early Sunday morning.

But it won’t last long as temperatures rise into the 40s after sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.

In fact, the prospects for significant snowfall in the Triad this winter have seemed to melt away with each balmy day, including Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures topped out around the 70-degree mark.

A look at last month’s weather in the region offers some hints why snow-challenged winters like this one are expected to become the norm.

About 4.3 inches of rain fell in the Triad – about an inch more than normal for January – so there was plenty of potential snow-making moisture. But the month ended up being the 10th-warmest January in the region over the past 120 years, according to historical data from the National Weather Service.

The average temperature of 45.4 for this January was more than 5 degrees above normal.

Warmer conditions are expected to extend into March, also making any significant late-winter snowfall unlikely, according to forecasters.

In the longer term, a continued trend of wet, warm, but not-so-white winters is expected in the Triad and most of North Carolina as human-generated greenhouse gases — primarily carbon dioxide — trap heat in the atmosphere.

In fact, across much of the U.S., including North Carolina, winters are heating up faster than any other season. That trend is tied largely to conditions in the Arctic, which is warming four times faster than the rest of the world.

“So the place where we get our cold air from is getting dramatically less cold,” explained Lauren Casey, a meteorologist at Climate Central, a climate research and communications organization based in Princeton, New Jersey.

On a decade-by-decade basis, the Triad’s annual average temperature in winter — commonly defined by weather scientists as December, January and February — has increased 4.5 degrees over the past 60 years, according to an analysis of National Weather Service data.

Those averages have climbed consistently in every decade, with the biggest increase – 1.8 degrees – in the period from 2013 through last year.

In a region often near the transition line between rain and snow (and occasionally ice), a few degrees can determine what kind of precipitation falls.

For example, the Triad experienced three days with at least three-quarters of an inch of rain last month. On two of those days, Jan. 22 and 25, temperatures hovered in the upper 30s during extended periods of steady rain.

In cases like those, climate-related warming can be just enough to keep air temperatures above freezing.

“Snow is a very complicated and complex precipitation type but it’s also very simple in that you need cold air and moisture,” said Casey. “When you’re missing one of those elements, which you have been, essentially, for much of the winter, (snow) is just not going to materialize.”

‘Climate shift’

In addition to general winter warming, extreme low temperatures in the Triad are becoming less frequent while above-average readings are more common, part of a phenomenon Casey’s organization refers to as “climate shift.”

The Triad now experiences about 13 more above-normal winter days annually than it did half a century ago, and nearly two-dozen fewer nights when temperatures dip below the freezing mark.

“Cold snaps are getting shorter, as well,” Casey added.

In the Triad, the longest average annual stretches of consecutive colder-than-normal winter weather have declined by nine days since the 1970s, Climate Central found.

In terms of snowfall, the Triad averaged about 7.7 inches annually in this century, about 2 inches less than normal in the last half of the 20th century, according to National Weather Service data.

The last time the Triad had no measurable snow, it happened in two consecutive winters: 1990-91 and 1991-92.

Those kinds of seasons are expected to eventually become the norm.

By the end of the century, snowfall will become rare in the state except in mountain areas, according to the North Carolina Climate Science Report, a 2020 assessment of past and projected changes authored by 15 North Carolina climate scientists.

In the nearer term, some snow will likely fall in future years despite continued winter warming, Casey noted.

“You just need to get that right-tracking weather system to come up from the south when you already have some cold Canadian air in place then, boom, you get a nice little snow,” she said. “But with the lower frequency of air cold enough to support snowfall, you’re just seeing it less and less.”

If history is any indication, Triad snow-lovers needn’t entirely give up hope this year.

In the two whitest Triad winters – 32.5 inches in 1926-27 and 31.5 in 1959-60 – at least 20 inches of snow fell in March.

And in 1915, 8 inches of snow was reported on April 4, the area’s latest accumulation.