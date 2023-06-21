Thousands of Duke Energy customers were without power Wednesday afternoon, according to the company.

More than 1,000 outages were reported in Forsyth County and about 2,500 customers in Guilford County had no electric service as of 5:30 p.m.

In Forsyth, the bulk of those without electricity were in the area of Robinhood and Olivet Church roads. Duke said it was still determining the cause of the outage, which was reported at 4:40 p.m., and estimated that service would be restored by 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Another nearly 140 customers along North Peace Haven Road near Robinhood Road lost power at about 8:40 a.m. Duke said the cause was “unknown at this time,” and estimated restoration by10 p.m. Wednesday.

About 2,500 customers were without electricity just across the line in western Guilford County in an area bounded roughly by Interstate 74 to the south, Squire Davis and Sandy Ridge roads to the north and west, and N.C. 68 to the east.

The company estimated that power would be restored by 1 a.m. Thursday for that area.

The outage, first reported at 2:45 p.m., “was caused by equipment going offline,” Duke said.

Another 600 customers in the northeast corner of Guilford lost electricity a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday when falling trees or limbs damaged equipment, the company reported.

That outage was in the area of Huffine Mill and Turner Smith roads. Power was restored early Wednesday evening.

More than 8,000 Duke customers across the Carolinas were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

To check on outages and restoration status, call Duke Energy at 800-769-3766.