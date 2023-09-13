North Carolina’s “first in flight” Outer Banks are home to a new wind-driven, winged milestone.

More than a dozen flamingos, likely blown as much as 1,000 miles off course by Hurricane Idalia, are now hanging out at Pea Island Wildlife Refuge on Hatteras Island.

It marks North Carolina’s first confirmed sighting of the tropical species in the wild.

“It’s a pretty incredible phenomenon,” said Pea Island Visitor Services Manager Sarah Toner, referring to the storm-driven detour that pushed flamingos as far north as Ohio.

American Flamingos breed in the Caribbean and Mexico. They were once ubiquitous to Florida but became virtually extinct due to hunting and habitat destruction around the turn of the 20th century.

In recent times, individual flamingos have been known to show up after storms in places like Texas and Florida, noted Ben Graham of Audubon North Carolina.

In fact, one of those lone travelers has become somewhat of a celebrity. “Pinky,” which arrived at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge in the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael in 2018, has since been a regular every year.

“But the post-Idalia movement of flamingos is different,” Graham explained.

That’s because the sheer number and wide range are unprecedented, according to experts.

‘Move when they need to’

We know where the wayward travelers ultimately landed, where did their extraordinary journeys originate?

Bands on the leg of one of the birds photographed in the Florida Keys matched those used by researchers use to track flamingos on the north coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula – where Idalia lingered for days before heading toward the Florida Gulf Coast.

That discovery suggests large breeding colonies in Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula may be the source of flocks that rode Idalia to the U.S.

In North Carolina, 13 flamingos have settled in the New Inlet, which connects the Atlantic Ocean and Pamlico Sound, said Toner, of the Pea Island Preserve.

“There’s food resources and habitat available here,” Toner said, adding that the flamingos that reached Ohio and Virginia have since departed. “They move when they need to, but we haven’t had them before so we don’t know how long they’ll stay.”

Based on posts to the app eBird, hundreds of human visitors have flocked to the preserve for a glimpse at the unexpected guests, she added. That interest likely will linger as long as the flamingos do.

“They are wild animals and they are working to get food and save their energy for any upcoming flight, so want to make sure that folks give them some space,” Toner cautioned.

Like Pinky

The flamingo’s future is uncertain.

“If I had to guess, I would imagine some of them would find their way back south,” Kenn Kaufman, an author and birder who has been tracking the post-storm movement of flamingos, suggested in a story posted last week on Audubon North Carolina’s website.

But others, like Pinky in Florida, might just decide to stick around, he added.

As a result of climate change, that kind of shift would not be unprecedented.

Some water birds like the wood stork, once found almost exclusively along the southeast coast of Florida, have spread north.

“As we’ve seen warming temperatures – it’s a small amount of warming but it makes a big difference – the (wood stork) was able to move into additional wetland habitat,” explained Cindy Simpson, Wildlife Action Plan coordinator with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The wood stork’s range expanded through Georgia and South Carolina and, beginning a little more than a decade ago, into North Carolina.

There now are as many as 350 breeding pairs of wood storks along the North Carolina coast, Simpson said.

Extending the wood stork’s range played a significant role in saving the species, which, like the flamingo, had all but disappeared.

“Because there was that success with the population stabilizing and starting to grow, the wood stork went from being endangered and at risk of extinction to just being threatened,” Simpson explained.