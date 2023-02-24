Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday chose the Triad as the backdrop for the announcement of nearly a half-billion dollars in funding for water and sewer infrastructure improvements covering 80 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

“We are in the transformation of a generation when it comes to water infrastructure,” Cooper said as an earthy odor wafted from neatly lines piles of compost nearby at the Lexington Sewer Treatment Plant in Davidson County. “(The funding) is recognition that our smaller towns and counties across North Carolina and across the country really don’t have the capacity to retrofit and rebuild water and wastewater systems that oftentimes have been around for almost a century.”

Lexington, with a population of about 19,000, and the largely rural Davidson County, fit the state’s description of prime candidates for infrastructure dollars. The city will use the nearly $28 million for new facilities that remove water from, and dry, sludge.

Cooper said the town’s mayor, Jason Hayes, told him before the announcement Thursday that without the new funding, residents would have had to foot the bill for needed improvements through higher fees or taxes.

Lexington’s funding for the sewer plant is the largest single allotment among the $463 million in funding announced Thursday. In all, the state plans $2.3 billion in support for infrastructure projects using North Carolina’s share of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“It seems like a lot of money,” N.C. Department of Environmental Control Secretary Elizabeth Biser said Thursday of the federal investment. “But if you look at the needs across our communities, (they’re) dealing with an aging infrastructure, a lot of pipes that were put in the ground before any of us were born, that are made out of terracotta and wood in some cases, that are leaking and losing so much water and wastewater throughout our state.”

NCDEQ estimates North Carolina’s water and sewer infrastructure needs are between $17 billion and $26 billion.

“So what we’re seeing now is a down payment on those needs,” Bisner said.

Bisner and Cooper also noted that extreme weather tied to climate change will continue to threaten the state’s aging utility infrastructure.

Projects like those announced Thursday also are critical to the state’s financial health, Cooper added.

“The economic development we know is going to come to Lexington and Davidson County wouldn’t come without increasing the capacity of the wastewater system,” the governor said. “What’s happening today is not only for clean water for families here, but also creating better-paying jobs that (are) going to put money in pockets of people of Davidson County and the city of Lexington and surrounding counties because those jobs are now going to be able to come because the infrastructure will be here. “

Other allocations for projects in the Triad announced Thursday include:

Alamance

$400,000 to the city of Burlington for infrastructure improvements at Ireland and Main streets.

Davidson

$400,000 to the town of Denton for stormwater planning.

$283,360 to the city of Lexington for stormwater planning.

Guilford

$400,000 to the city of Greensboro for stormwater planning related to the Buffalo Creek Master Plan.

$5 million to the city of High Point for West Green Drive stormwater infrastructure improvements.

$50,000 to the town Sedalia for a merger/regionalization feasibility study.

$300,000 to the town of Stokesdale for a water system asset inventory and assessment.

$100,000 to the town of Stokesdale for pre-construction planning for water system improvements.

Rockingham

$400,000 to the city of Eden for wastewater improvements.

Stokes/Forsyth

$200,000 to the city of King for a wastewater inventory and assessment.

Wilkes

$1.6 million to the town of Wilkes for Wilkesboro Cub Creek stream restoration.

Yadkin

$4.9 million to Yadkin County for Brooks Crossroads sewer improvements.