While much of the U.S. withstood winter storms, Thursday was the warmest Feb. 23 ever recorded in the Triad and tied the area’s all-time high temperature for February, according to the National Weather Service.

The thermometer hit 81 degrees early Thursday afternoon at Piedmont Triad International Airport, which has the longest uninterrupted historical weather records in the region.

Over the past 120 years, the highest temperature ever recorded in the area on Feb. 23 had been 74 degrees in 2017.

Historically in February, the Triad previously hit 81-degree readings in 2017, as well as in 1977 and 1930. The Triad’s warmest full month of February also was in 2017, according to weather service data.

While short blasts of heat like this week’s can’t necessarily be tied directly to the heat-trapping pollution that drives up global temperatures, the frequency and intensity of those periods can be attributed to a warming Earth, experts have found.

“Weather events are becoming more frequent and more extreme, and that is linked to climate change,” Gail Hartsfield, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Raleigh, said this week.

So can wild weather extremes like what the U.S. has experienced this week, she added.

A monster winter storm system dropped snowfall accumulations in at least 32 states Thursday, according to AccuWeather, a Pennsylvania-based private meteorology service. Potential blizzard conditions were even forecast in the higher elevations of Southern California.

Things couldn’t have felt more different in the Southeast, where Thursday had the feel of late spring. But after an afternoon shower in the Triad, temperatures dropped more than 10 degrees in four hours.

“A cold front will move through late tonight into early Friday, bringing an end to record-breaking heat, although temperatures will remain above normal Friday,” the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office said Thursday afternoon. “Temperatures will drop below normal Saturday with widespread rain.”

Lows were expected to dip into the mid-50s overnight and reach the mid-60s Friday – still about 12 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 Saturday, with a 60% chance of rain, the weather service predicted. The outlook for Sunday is partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.