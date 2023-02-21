Dry conditions and high winds in the Triad are combining to create an increased threat of outdoor fires Tuesday, forecasters warned.

“It’s just that time of year when we have a lot of tree litter and leaves and sticks, and they dry out pretty quickly,” explained Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist in the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service. “When the wind kicks up, if there’s any spark or someone is burning leaves, it could cause rapid wildfire spread if you’re not careful.”

Gusts as high as 35 mph are possible in the region Tuesday while humidity levels drop to as low as 30%, the weather service said.

The highest fire risks will be through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“People are encouraged to reconsider conducting burns today, as fires can quickly spread out of control under these weather conditions,” the weather service’s Raleigh office said in an advisory Tuesday. “If you do burn, use extreme caution and monitor the situation closely.”