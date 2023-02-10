Super Bowl Sunday could be treacherous for fans in the Triad planning to catch the big game at a party or their favorite bar.

A low-pressure system from the Atlantic coast Saturday night is expected to bring a heavy dose of weekend moisture to the area, the National Weather Service said Friday afternoon.

Rain is likely to begin Saturday night and possibly change to snow for a brief period in the Winston-Salem area early Sunday before reverting to rain again after 10 a.m. and continuing into Sunday night, according to the weather service.

Only rain is forecast in and around Greensboro.

“Coastal low pressure, and widespread rain with amounts between 1 and 3 inches, will track across the Carolinas Saturday night and Sunday,” the NWS Raleigh office said in a hazardous weather outlook Friday. “Associated runoff may result in minor urban and poor drainage.”

After reaching the 60s for five straight days — and even hitting 70 Wednesday — the Triad cooldown will begin Saturday with highs struggling to hit 50. The normal high for the area in early February is 52.

Chilly northeast winds of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph, are expected to lead to wind-chill factors in the low- to mid-20s beginning after midnight Sunday and lasting through the 6:30 p.m. Super Bowl kickoff.

Actual temperatures Sunday will rise only a few degrees from overnight lows and top out in the high 30s, according to the forecast.

Sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s are expected Monday and Tuesday.