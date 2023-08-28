Wet, stormy conditions are forecast for the Triad Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s expected pass through eastern North Carolina later in the week, forecasters say.

“Thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, with isolated to scattered flash flooding possible,” the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office warned Monday in a hazardous weather outlook for the Triad.

Idalia, which had sustained winds of 70 mph Monday afternoon as it skirted Cuba in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to come ashore in Florida early Wednesday morning, move through southeast Georgia and reach South Carolina by Wednesday evening, then make it to southeastern North Carolina on Thursday morning before heading out to sea across the Outer Banks.

The Triad is expected to feel limited impact from the storm, but eastern sections of North Carolina and South Carolina could see as much as 5 inches of rain, leading to flooding in some areas. Portions of the Outer Banks could experience even higher rain totals, said Sean Sublette, a meteorologist with Lee Enterprises based in Richmond, Virginia.

Hurricane Franklin, meanwhile, continued its northward trek in the Atlantic Ocean hundreds of miles off the coast of the Carolinas, but still close enough to churn up rough surf and potential rip currents from the Outer Banks all the way south to St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Between Franklin’s long-distance impact and Idalia’s expected direct encounter, the coming days are “not the best (time) to be at the beach,” Sublette added. “(But) we’re also cautiously optimistic that this will all clear by late Friday, and the (Labor Day) weekend might not be that bad at all.”

In the Triad, the forecast for Tuesday calls for cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s followed by similar conditions Wednesday but with slightly cooler temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. The chance for rain and storms is 40% both days and 50% Tuesday night.

On Thursday, as Idalia is expected to move off the North Carolina coast, clear skies and unseasonably cool temperatures are forecast to settle over the Triad.

Highs in the low to mid-70s are expected Thursday and Friday, before warming up into the 80s for the holiday weekend under sunny skies.