The level of smoke from more than 400 Canadian wildfires increased in the Triad overnight, leading to a Code Orange air-quality alert for the region that is expected to continue through midnight, the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection reported Thursday morning.

An outdoor burning ban also is in effect.

The alert is tied to fine particles, which have caused the haze hanging over the Triad and could be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, older adults, and people with heart and lung disease such as asthma, the Office of Environmental Assistance warned.

Potentially vulnerable people are advised to limit long or intense exertion outdoors and to take frequent breaks when active.

Fine particulates can be inhaled deep into the lungs and can even enter the bloodstream, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.