The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Triad until 10 p.m.

Three-dozen counties are affected in all, including Forsyth, Gilford, Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilks and Yadkin.

Winds as high as 60 mph along with large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, the weather service said.

The highest probability for severe weather is between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A line of thunderstorms stretching from West Virginia to the Gulf Coast was moving east late Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

As much as a half-inch of rain is possible in the Triad by the time that front moves through the area overnight, although accumulation could be higher — and lead to flooding — if multiple storms pass over the same locations, the weather service warned.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a dry day, with a high of around 80 under partly sunny skies.

The next chance for rain will be Saturday night, according to the extended forecast.