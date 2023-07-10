It may already seem like ancient history after a sweltering start to July — including multiple days of unofficial global heat records — but last month was the coolest June in the Triad in the past quarter-century.

It also marked the seventh chilliest June in the 120 years of record-keeping for the region by the National Weather Service.

Through June, the Triad and much of North Carolina experienced “a decidedly un-summerlike” start to the season, said Assistant State Climatologist Corey Davis from the N.C. State Climate Office.

The average June temperature of 70.67 at Piedmont Triad International Airport was the lowest since 1977, and was nearly 4.5 degrees below normal.

The PTI statistics are typically used for historical analyses because they’re the longest uninterrupted stretch of climatological data for the Triad, dating back to 1903.

Temperatures in the region never reached 90 degrees in June, thanks to the influence of some large-scale weather patterns, Davis said.

“Normally by this time in the season, we’ve seen the Bermuda high park itself right off our coastline and put us under a hot and muggy air mass,” he explained. “But instead, in May and June this year, we’ve mainly seen upper-level troughing over the eastern U.S., which has kept us cooler.”

Last month, those lingering weather systems kept much of the Southeast cool while warm, dry conditions persisted to the north, fueling a record number of Canadian wildfires whose smoke drifted into the Triad for days-long periods and triggered air-quality alerts.

The contrast between relatively cool conditions in May and June, and the steamy start to July — including heat-index readings of 100 degrees in some areas of the Triad — is a stark reminder that anomalies will arise even as climate change continues to drive overall warming.

“It’s useful to put those (two months) into perspective across the entire year,” Davis said. “The end of June marked the midway point for 2023, and through that point, the Triad was tied for the ninth-warmest year on record, and not too far off some of the heavy hitters, so to speak, of recent warm years such as 2012, 2017 and 2019.”

Those three full years ranked first, second and eighth, respectively, for highest average temperature in the region.

No ‘year without summer’

Based on average nighttime low temperatures so far in 2023, the area is on pace for its sixth-warmest year on record, Davis noted.

“That tells us that our very warm winter, when we had no snow and 80-degree days at the end of February, and a sneakily warm spring when pollen was in the air and trees were in bloom much earlier than normal, really tell the story of this year much better than this cool start to summer, as unusual as it may seem,” he added.

The first week of July in the Triad was more than 2 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

“So if there were any concerns, or maybe hopes, that this would be a ‘year without a summer’ like in 1816 after the eruption of Mount Tambora, then I think the (early days of July) have shown us that summer is really just getting started,” Davis said.

Massive amounts of dust from that Indonesian volcano caused bizarre weather conditions around the world, including in what we now call the Triad.

“Much of what we know about the climate of the period comes from ‘The Records of the Moravians in North Carolina,’” the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources notes. “Those records indicate a fickle weather pattern of unusual heat in June, an abnormally stormy July, an early August dominated by drought and heat and ... frost on (Aug. 22). The frost was followed by more drought, extended periods of rain and cold and raw weather from late September to the end of the year.”

A Sept. 1 entry in daily diary for the Bethania community describes some of the hardship related to the climatological chaos.

“For many weeks it has not rained, and during the summer it has been so dry that nothing could grow in our gardens, no cobs could develop on the cornstalks, our mill had to stop for lack of water, and almost no meal could be secured,” the writer recounted. “For lack of meal many people have cooked wheat and eaten it. We and many of our fellow-citizens consider this as a punishment sent by our God and Lord for the great indifference shown to Him, and we prayed fervently that from His merciful heart He would make an end of it and send us other weather and rain.”

This year, July’s blast furnace has been a reminder of what summer in the South typically feels like.

“The climatological hottest part of the year is also still to come later this month,” Davis said. “So in all likelihood, we haven’t and won’t dodge the dog days for this entire summer.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency says there is a 33% to 40% chance for warmer-than-normal temperatures and above-average rainfall over the next two weeks.

For the Triad, the average high temperature in July is 88.5. The highest reading ever recorded during the month was 104 degrees on July 27, 1914.

The region has averaged 4.66 inches of rain in July since 1903. The record was more than a foot in 1983, and the driest July came in 1953, when less than an inch of rain fell.