Former President Donald Trump reportedly answered questions for nearly seven hours Thursday during his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices.
Chances are, Trump’s Mooresville golf club came up during the conversation.
Though it’s not among the ritziest properties mentioned in a lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James dubbed “The Heart of the Steal,” Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, in a high-end residential area on the shores of Lake Norman in Iredell County, is among the properties the former president is charged with overvaluing in disclosure documents.
“The valuations of TNGC Charlotte on the Statements of Financial Condition from 2012 to 2020 were false and misleading,” the 222-page suit, filed in September of 2022, alleges.
James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan, details dozens of instances of alleged fraud, many involving claims made on annual financial statements that Trump would give to banks, business associates and financial magazines as he sought loans and deals.
At the heart of the allegations related to the Mooresville club is a scheme that involved including the face value of refundable membership deposits — which topped $4 million in 2012 alone — as part of the value of the property despite declaring in other filings that “the liability for the deposits was zero dollars,” according to the lawsuit.
Adding $4 million to the value would have more than doubled the $3 million the Trump Organization paid for the once-struggling golf and tennis club, then called The Point, in 2012.
“For 2013 and continuing through 2020, the Trump Organization continued to employ the Membership Deposit Scheme, adding to the purchase price the full value of the refundable membership deposits of $4,080,550,” the lawsuit says.
About 92 percent of The Point membership, which owned the club at the time, voted for the Trump takeover in 2012.
“I always kind of joke that that was our first political election,” Trump’s son, Eric Trump, said during a visit to the club in 2019.
By 2017, Trump National Charlotte had the largest membership among the organization’s 18 golf clubs around the world, according to the then-president’s financial disclosure with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics for that year.
Hundreds of tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate were improperly stored at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant Jan. 31 when it was destroyed by a fire that took days to extinguish and prompted a voluntary evacuation impacting about 6,000 residents, a North Carolina Department of Labor investigation found.
The agency levied fines totaling $5,600 on Winston Weaver Co. based on information gleaned during interviews with company employees after the blaze whose cause, city officials said Friday, remains a mystery after a six-month investigation.
That communication was crucial in determining pre-fire conditions at the site where little remained other than ash and warped metal when investigators got their first up-close look at the scene, NCDOL spokesman John Mallow said in phone interview Monday.
“They can communicate the substantive things deemed to be a violation,” Mallow said of the conversations with workers.
In this case, 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive substance commonly used as an ingredient in fertilizer, was exposed to water leaking through the roof, walls and floor of the building where it was stored, NCDOL reported in a citation issued to the company July 18.
Investigators also determined that wooden storage bins at the Weaver facility were not adequate to keep ammonium nitrate from escaping or other substances from entering.
“It sounds like the Department of Labor is doing its job,” said Stan Meiburg, former deputy administrator at the U.S. Environmental Agency who now lead’s Wake Forest University’s graduate program in sustainability. “If the ammonium nitrate was stored in a way that would create risks to its employees — or first responders as happened in West, Texas — that would be cause for enforcement action independent of the environmental consequences of the fire. “
In West, a small town between Dallas and Austin, 10 first responders and two volunteers were killed in 2013 by a powerful explosion of ammonium nitrate while fighting a fire at a fertilizer plant. The blast resulted in 15 deaths and destroyed hundreds of homes.
Officials said 20 to 30 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored on site – nearly 17 times less than what Weaver officials said was present at the time of the fire at the 4440 N. Cherry St. facility.
The potential for what Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo feared could be “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history” prompted responders to retreat from the Weaver blaze in its early hours.
Mallow said NCDOL’s investigation remains open, and Weaver has the option to appeal the citations and fines.