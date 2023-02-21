Two separate weekend spills less than three miles apart sent nearly 15,000 gallons of raw sewage into Winston-Salem waterways, including a section of Peters Creek in Hanes Park, officials said Monday.

In the largest leak, wipes clogging pipes in the 1800 block of Runnymede Road led to a discharge Saturday of 9,350 gallons of untreated wastewater, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities said Monday.

The sewage reached Peters Creek through Runnymede Branch, the utilities department confirmed. Runnymede Branch is a small streambed that runs through Runnymede Park and flows into Peters Creek near a popular walking path in the southern part of Hanes Park, just northeast of the intersection of North Hawthorne Road and Glade Street.

On Sunday, “pipe failure” was blamed for a 5,400-gallon wastewater spill near the intersection of Reynolda and Wake Forest roads, just outside the entrance to Wake Forest University. In that case, the sewage made it to Silas Creek.

A WSFC Utilities spokeswoman said the department is “not sure how the pipe failed. We will investigate further.”

Peters and Silas creeks are part of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.

Utility officials on Monday stressed that disposable wipes should never be tossed in the toilet.

“No matter what the package says, you should never flush a wipe,” WSFC Utilities emphasized in an advisory for the Runnymede leak. “They do not disintegrate! Throw them in the trash to avoid overflowing sewage in your home and expensive damage to wastewater system pumps.”

Busy month

Four sewage leaks totaling nearly 33,000 gallons have been reported in Winston-Salem this month alone.

A failed pipe also was cited in a Feb. 6 leak of 8,550 gallons into Peters Creek near homes in the 1000 block of East Kent Road.

That came a day after a line clogged with used cooking grease leaked an estimated 9,600 gallons of sewage into a southwest Winston-Salem neighborhood, with about 4,800 gallons reaching Little Creek. The overflow took place near a home in the 400 block of Brookridge Drive, between Somerset Drive and Foxcroft Drive.

“Fats, oils and grease are a major preventable factor in sewer backups,” the utilities department noted Monday. ”It is important to protect your sewer system and the environment by never disposing of these hazards down any drain.”

Little Creek also is part of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.

Big spills

For the current fiscal year ending June 30, WSFC Utilities has already surpassed its 163,000 gallon total for wastewater overflows in fiscal year 2021-22. Two high-volume spills have driven that number.

A 60-gallon Christmas Eve leak near the Mayfair at Country Club condominium complex, off Belfour Road and north of Country Club Road on the city’s west side, reached a section of Muddy Creek. That spill occurred when trees pushed by surging water from heavy rains damaged a sewer pipe crossing the creek, utilities officials said.

On Aug. 23 of last year, 80,000 gallons of untreated wastewater streamed into Peters Creek for 31 hours after contractors working for WSFC Utilities mistakenly redirected the flow from the sewer’s main line into an abandoned section of pipe near the 400 block of Northwest Boulevard, just north of downtown.

NCDEQ ultimately fined the city $2,000 for that spill, WSFC Utilities’ largest sewage leak in more than two years.

Through the end of fiscal year 2022 – the sixth year of a sewer improvement program – the utilities department said it had completed improvements on 58% of the system and cleaned more than 2,260 miles of pipe to prevent clogs that lead to leaks.