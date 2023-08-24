The University of North Carolina faces nearly $43,000 in federal fines for deficiencies in dozens of reports related to hazardous waste transported from the school.

A consent agreement proposed Aug. 9 would settle issues discovered during a Feb. 28, 2022, joint site inspection by the Environmental Protection Agency and N.C. Department of Environmental Control, according to an EPA report on the case.

The visit to the Chapel Hill campus was prompted by UNC’s notification of NCDEQ four days earlier that it qualified as a “large quantity generator” of hazardous waste, EPA said.

According to the federal agency, that classification applies to facilities that monthly produce at least 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) of hazardous waste or 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of “acutely” hazardous material, meaning it could be fatal even in small doses.

“These were various forms of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes that the university transports a short distance from its on-campus facilities, such as laboratories and clinics, to its off-campus treatment, storage and disposal facility where a third party retrieves it for transport,” UNC spokeswoman Erin Spandorf explained in an email.

According to the EPA, the school “failed to fill out applicable sections of 39 of its outgoing hazardous waste manifests.”

“The violation was related to the manifests themselves and not the waste or where the waste was being transported to or from,” Spandorf added. “We worked with the EPA to resolve the violation, and to implement corrective action to further strengthen and enhance our procedures.”

Spandorf did not specifically address questions about the sources or contents of the waste, or where it is shipped.

Uniform Hazardous Waste Manifests – required by the EPA and U.S. Department of Transportation – are designed to track material from the time it leaves the location where it was collected until it reaches an off-site facility that will store, treat or dispose of the waste.

“When completed, the form contains information on the type and quantity of the waste being transported, instructions for handling the waste, and signature lines for all parties involved in the disposal process,” the EPA says in a description of the documentation process. “Each party that handles the waste signs the manifest and retains a copy for themselves. This ensures critical accountability in the transportation and disposal processes.”