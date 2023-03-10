Unifi Inc. experienced a slight drop in total greenhouse gas pollution in 2022, according to a newly released report from the company.

Unifi’s carbon emissions per dollar in revenue fell 19% in 2022 compared to a year earlier, and dropped 1% overall, the company said in its annual update on environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

The company also reported that its Repreve fiber, which is produced primarily at Unifi’s manufacturing facilities in Yadkinville using 100% recycled materials, has kept 35 billion plastic bottles from reaching landfills and that it is on target to reach its goal of diverting a total of 50 billion bottles from dumps by the end of 2025.

Unifi CEO Eddie Ingle said the company’s “regenerative mindset” has been driven by “recognizing our ‘push’ and ‘pull’ roles.”

“While we have long responded intelligently to the ‘pull’ of brands, 2022 has seen us take a role in the ‘push’ of a sustainable agenda,” he explained.

A $100 million investment in technology resulted in a 20% reduction in energy use in Unifi’s texturing processes, while “proprietary innovations” have led to a 30% drop in energy demand and an overall decrease in water use during dyeing, the report also noted.

The company said it released more than 129 metric tons of climate-impacting emissions into the atmosphere in 2022 directly from operations in its own facilities (classified as Scope 1) and through the offsite generation of energy used to power those facilities (Scope 2).

The report did not include figures or estimates for Unifi’s Scope 3 emissions, which typically account for the largest portion of companies’ carbon footprints but are the most difficult to document. Those emissions are, for the most part, generated separately from companies’ actual production process.

The company also said it was not ready to set a timeline and target amount for slashing heat-trapping pollution tied to climate change, something a growing number of textile-related companies have already done.

“The first step of our journey has been to define and standardize how we measure our inputs, outputs, and where we stand today in regards to these metrics,” Meredith Boyd, Unifi’s senior vice president of sustainability, technology and innovation, said in an email response to questions. “Based on this foundational data, we are analyzing where we see the biggest opportunities to reduce environmental impact and this will yield the highest priorities for goal setting and key initiatives.”

Studies have shown that apparel and footwear industries combine to create as much as 10% of the world’s carbon emissions and 20% of industrial water pollution.

A solar farm that opened at one of Unifi’s Yadkinville facilities in 2015 prevented about 345 million metric tons in carbon emissions from energy production last year, the company said. That’s equal to about 0.27% of all the company’s reported carbon emissions for the year.

When asked about expanding Unifi’s use of renewable energy including solar, Boyd noted that nearly all of the electricity used at its facilities is produced offsite by utilities.

“Duke Energy’s progress toward clean energy will reduce our own indirect emissions from our North Carolina sites,” she said.

She said Unifi’s future efforts will likely focus on continuing to reduce energy demand.