Vaccination appointments for educators begin Feb. 24. Schools will schedule the shots, Forsyth County says.

Robinson expects that will be the format used by private and religious school administrators.

“Based on our vaccine allotment, we will dedicate appointment slots each day" for education employees, Robinson said.

WSFCS spokesman Brent Campbell said the system is working with the county health department on a vaccination priority list.

The plan is “vaccinate those staff members working with our most medically fragile students and those higher risk staff members first,” Campbell said.

“We will be providing our employees information about the clinics and help them set up appointments, and then we will send that information to our partners that are actually administering the vaccinations.”

School employees are expected to be told by email on Fridays if they are part of that week’s target group for the following week. They will be required to sign up by 3 p.m. on Mondays.

Those working in-person will get priority over those working remotely.

WSFCS is holding employee information sessions about the vaccinations at the following times on Microsoft teams: 3 to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sessions will be recorded for later viewing.