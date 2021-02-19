Vaccination appointments for educators begin Feb. 24. Schools will schedule the shots, Forsyth County says.

The three main providers of COVID-19 vaccines in Forsyth County are preparing to begin offering first doses Wednesday to pre-K through Grade 12 teachers and other school employees, as well as child-care providers.
However, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health continue to caution that the number of vaccinations of those employees will depend on the weekly supply of doses distributed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
"All three organizations will be working together to coordinate vaccine doses, staff and appointments to help meet demand, which at this time far exceeds the supply of vaccine allocated by the state," the groups said in a joint statement.
Statewide, the initial Group Three vaccination subgroup covers 240,000 public, private and religious school teachers and other educators, including pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start program employees, and preschool and pre-K workers.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has 8,327 employees, which includes substitute and contractors.
The county health department said about 800 employees already have been vaccinated because they are part of Groups One or Two, which include people 65 and older, and health care workers.
Dr. Pam Oliver, president of Novant's physician network, said in response to the Cooper administration adding the first Group Three subgroup that “protecting caregivers, educators and school employees is a crucial step in our COVID-19 recovery efforts."
Vaccinations for the Group Three subgroup will take place at the county health department's site at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building and at Novant's site at Hanes Mall.
Those are the same sites being used for Group One and Group Two vaccinations by the respective groups.
Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist have not yet established a mass-vaccination site in Forsyth, but will provide staff and vaccine at the fairgrounds.
WSCFS lists on its website that the vaccination schedule at both sites as 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Fridays and 8:30 to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The system’s vaccination information can be found at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/79.
Although those vaccination times are expected to be dedicated to WSFCS employees, Campbell said “it will be by appointment and we will communicate exact times when we reach out to specific groups.”
WSFCS said there are plans to have vaccination clinics in some schools if the logistics can be worked out.
Vaccination plans for child-care providers still are being developed.
Who goes first?
Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth manager, said WSFCS “will provide us with the individuals who will be vaccinated each week based on their priority groups.
Robinson expects that will be the format used by private and religious school administrators.
“Based on our vaccine allotment, we will dedicate appointment slots each day" for education employees, Robinson said.
WSFCS spokesman Brent Campbell said the system is working with the county health department on a vaccination priority list.
The plan is “vaccinate those staff members working with our most medically fragile students and those higher risk staff members first,” Campbell said.
“We will be providing our employees information about the clinics and help them set up appointments, and then we will send that information to our partners that are actually administering the vaccinations.”
School employees are expected to be told by email on Fridays if they are part of that week’s target group for the following week. They will be required to sign up by 3 p.m. on Mondays.
Those working in-person will get priority over those working remotely.
WSFCS is holding employee information sessions about the vaccinations at the following times on Microsoft teams: 3 to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sessions will be recorded for later viewing.
Campbell said the system surveyed employees in January about their interest in being vaccinated.
“Just more than 6,000 of them expressed interest in receiving the vaccine at that time,” Campbell said.
“We have continually gotten calls from employees who said they are now interested, but were not before, so we imagine that number is now higher.”
Walgreens option
There’s also the potential for individuals in the Group Three subgroup to be vaccinated at participating Walgreens stores in the region since the pharmacy chain follows state vaccination guidelines.
The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments for Saturday at www.walgreens.com.
However, to access that information, individuals must either go through a customer account or register for an account.
Eligible stores include those in Advance, Boone, Clemmons, Dobson, Elkin, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Lexington, North Wilkesboro, Sparta, Walkertown and Winston-Salem.
Walgreens said Thursday it expects to receive, beginning Thursday, an overall weekly allotment of 480,000 doses for the 23 states it covers.
WSFCS said on its vaccination link that employees are eligible for getting doses at Walgreens.
“The appointment scheduler will be open on Monday for Wednesday COVID immunization,” WSFCS said. “Each store will only get around 60 to 90 shots, so you have to be quick.”
