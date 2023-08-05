Finding Delaney Serpan on a Friday typically doesn’t take much work.

For months, the N.C. State University student and West Forsyth High School graduate has returned to the Triad weekly to pore over elm trees in search of an invasive insect with unique feeding habits that are the inspiration for its name.

The elm zigzag sawfly — which makes a series of 90-degree turns as it eats its way through leaves — was discovered last August in Westfield, near the border of Stokes and Surry counties. It remains the only confirmed identification in North Carolina.

On her own, Serpan secured funding from the university to conduct an undergraduate research project on the zigzag sawfly. Already this year, she observed three full lifecycles of the veracious insect as they progressed from egg, to larva, to pupa, to adult fly, which is all black with wings.

“It’s pretty exciting, especially with this being the farthest south it’s been reported globally that we know of,” Serpan said Friday, shaded by a line of winged elms near the offices of Westfield Baptist Church. “It’s really interesting to watch what it’s going to do. It’s uncharted territory.”

So is Serpan’s work, noted Kelly Oten, assistant professor and extension specialist with N.C. State’s Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources.

“She’s the only student researching this insect right now in the nation,” Oten said.

And that work will continue when Serpan pursues a master’s degree at N.C. State, with funding from the U.S. Forest Service.

‘Very invasive species’

The zigzag sawfly, which is native to East Asia, showed up in Canada in 2020.

The first U.S. sighting was in Virginia a year later. North Carolina is one of just five states with confirmed populations, according to a recently published research paper in the Journal of Integrated Pest Management.

The insect feeds on the leaves of elms, but long-term impacts on tree health and the best ways to manage its spread are still unknown, said Oten, the study’s lead author.

“This is a very new invasive species,” Oten added. “This paper was our effort to document the very first stages of the invasion, let people know where it is, and what we know about its biology and management so far.”

Researchers believe the species may have “hitchhiked” in the soil of potted ornamental plants shipped from Asia.

The first North Carolina sawflies were discovered last August when a homeowner in Westfield alerted the N.C. Forest Service that something was eating away at mature American elm trees in the yard. Oten was called in to investigate.

“We found thousands of sawflies, and trees nearly completely defoliated,” Oten said. “All of the badly defoliated trees leafed out well this spring, but they’re getting attacked again.”

Oten and other researchers are still trying to determine how damaging the sawfly will be to elms.

Trees can come back from occasional largescale leaf loss, but could be at risk if it happens repeatedly.

Another attack

Elms once were common features along streets in communities large and small. However, most in urban areas were destroyed by Dutch elm disease in the mid-1900s.

“Now they’re getting hit with this, which is unfortunate,” Oten said.

At the Westfield home where North Carolina’s first infestation was discovered, elm trees treated with a pesticide are showing considerably less damage than those that were not, Oten said. However, such treatments would not be appropriate for the 210 million elms in the state’s forests, she added.

On Friday, as Serpan and Oten searched for signs of sawflies on a towering American elm near the offices of Westfield Baptist Church, they recalled how the same tree looked last August.

“It was 90% gone,” Oten said. “Basically almost the entire tree was leafless.”

After a quick search on her phone, she displayed a photo confirming the observation. Just a thin crown of leaves remains at the very top.

A year later, the tree appears largely recovered. But the zigzag sawfly’s signature is evident on leaves closest to the ground.

The tree’s comeback and minimal damage to others this year don’t mean they’re out of the woods.

“There is a chance that it happens later,” Oten said of a potential feeding frenzy. “We just don’t know.”

After three full lifecycles this year, the sawfly might not be done yet.

“They’re coming out sooner, probably staying out later and, potentially, because it’s warmer (because of the southern location), having more generations,” Oten noted.

That’s why Oten and Serpan will continue to study the species, including their lifecycles and natural enemies.

“We’re already seeing some insects that could be helping to control elm zigzag sawfly like ladybugs and assassin bugs,” Oten said.

While that research continues, how worried should North Carolinians be about the zigzag sawfly?

“Our recommendation for the public right now is to not freak out,” Oten replied. “We don’t think this is going to be a tree killer, so people don’t need to start cutting down their elms.”

Anyone spotting evidence of sawflies can call a local county extension agent or the N.C. Forest Service.

“It’s pretty easy to recognize,” Oten said. “The insect got its name because it makes a very characteristic zigzag pattern.”

PHOTOS: Invasive elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield, North Carolina