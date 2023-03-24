Neglected structural deficiencies at a Winston-Salem fertilizer plant may have heightened the risk for what fire officials feared at the time could have been one of the most destructive explosions in the nation’s history, a state investigation following a blaze that destroyed the facility in early 2022 found.

In more than 80 pages of documents, obtained by the Journal through a public records request, the N.C. Department of Labor details post-fire interactions with employees and management of Winston Weaver Co. to determine conditions at the North Cherry Street complex before flames reduced the buildings to ash and warped metal over a five-day period beginning on Jan. 31 of last year.

Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate — the same explosive material used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people and injured about 850 more — was exposed to moisture from a perpetually leaky roof and held in unsafe storage bins at the more than 80-year-old plant, according to NCDOL investigators.

Those conditions had the potential to make the stored ammonium nitrate, or AN, more volatile, increasing the risk of a destructive blast, the probe found.

That’s because wet ammonium nitrate “may lump or cake together, resulting in the weight of the material getting compressed into a solid mass, and therefore increasing the likelihood of a detonation in the event AN is exposed to heat or shock,” NCDOL investigators noted. “Through employee interviews, (it was) determined that parts of the roofing on the Blend building that housed the ammonium nitrate storage bin was damaged. This allowed water to seep through the roof to the inside of the facility.”

Moisture also can cause shorts in electrical equipment, which under the right conditions could have potentially sparked stored ammonium nitrate made more dangerous because it solidified after becoming wet, the state reported.

Frightening precedent

The 500 tons of AN in the plant did not ignite or detonate, nor did another 100 tons stored outside in a rail car.

But responders initially feared a potential outcome like the 2013 ammonium nitrate explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, Texas, that killed 15 people (including a dozen first responders), injured 250, leveled an entire block, and damaged or destroyed more than 150 buildings, including two schools and a nursing home.

The 30 tons of ammonium nitrate that ignited and caused $150 million in damage in the Texas blast represented just 5 percent of what was stored at the Winston Weaver plant.

Investigators said they could not pinpoint a cause for the Texas explosion but suggested three possibilities: faulty electrical wiring, a short circuit in a golf cart stored at the plant, or arson.

In Winston-Salem, officials also said they could determine no clear cause for the Weaver fire, which was first reported at about 7 p.m. on a Monday by neighbors and an employee who was at the facility a few hours after operations had shut down for the day.

“The examination has identified several hypotheses that cannot be ruled out due to the severity of the fire and destruction of the site,” NCDOL said.

The explosive potential of the blaze led to a voluntary evacuation affecting about 6,000 residents.

The areas involved were overwhelmingly populated by people of color who live in households with incomes well below average for the city, according to U.S. Census data. Those statistics raised questions about environmental justice, and highlighted the disproportionate health and safety threats from industrial facilities faced by residents like those who live near the Winston Weaver site.

Blinding smoke also engulfed portions of the city for days and, at one point, Environmental Protection Agency monitors reported air particulate levels seven times higher than what the agency deems “hazardous.”

‘Sensitive to detonation’

Early on, the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s strategy in attacking the flames centered on preventing an explosion of the stored ammonium nitrate, whose chemistry makes it unpredictable.

“Pure, solid AN is a stable material and does not burn,” the NCDOL noted in its investigation. “However, AN is a strong oxidizer that accelerates burning in a fire situation since it contributes oxygen to the fire. AN decomposes and melts with rising temperature and the molten liquid becomes much more sensitive to detonation as the temperature rises.”

WSFD employed “master streams” of water from ground level and above in an attempt to keep the temperature of the stored material as low as possible.

Local investigators told the NCDOL that the stored ammonium nitrate did not contribute to the fire, and that “the fire-fighting efforts prevented the AN from decomposing into (explosive) molten liquid.”

Instead, the stored AN largely dissolved in the more than 4.2 million gallons of water used over several days to suppress the fire. But that led to environmental concerns by sending chemical-laden runoff into Monarcus and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue alerts encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

The first flames ignited in the south section of the 8-acre Weaver complex in a building where fully packaged fertilizer was stored on pallets, waiting to be shipped.

Employees told the fire department and state investigators after the fire that the building included a 50-horsepower shipping compressor that required frequent repairs. They theorized that the blaze may have been sparked by an “unknown electrical event within the compressor,” but investigators said they did not have evidence to reach that conclusion.

Local officials acknowledged later that a commercial sprinkler system could have helped to contain the fire. However, because of the Weaver plant’s age, it was not subject to building codes that would have required a responsive fire-suppression system.

“I wish every building in America had fire sprinklers in it, but legislatively and economically, I have had to resolve to myself that that is not going to happen,” Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo told the Journal a year after the Weaver blaze. “Fire sprinklers work. Fire sprinklers are not going to become the norm in our society until Americans become more scared of fire than they are right now.”

‘Never fixed’

Without sprinklers in the product storage area, the fire quickly spread north to a 51,000-square-foot building where employees blended ammonium nitrate and other materials including potash, di-ammonium phosphate, sulfate, urea and limestone into finished fertilizer that then was packaged in bags ranging from 40 to 250 pounds.

It was in the “blend building” that the 500 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored in a 20-by-80-foot bin that also was 20 feet deep — and exposed to the elements.

“The roof was leaking and never fixed, up to the time of the fire,” one employee reportedly told investigators.

“There was water leaking through the AN storage building,” another worker stated.

The state’s investigation file includes multiple employee-provided photos of roof disrepair and water collected on floors inside the facility.

The probe also determined that the storage bins themselves were inadequate.

“The wooden walls were not treated to prevent impregnation by ammonium nitrate,” investigators reported. “AN could impregnate the porous, combustible wooden walls, which may accelerate combustion in the event of a structure fire and, thus, increase the explosion risk.”

Workers also noted potential fire hazards including exposed electrical boxes and live wires.

Weaver officials told NCDOL — and provided documents supporting the claim — that the company had spent about $800,000 on improvements to the facility since the current owners bought it in 2016.

The state said it “was unable to substantiate previous electrical hazards that may have existed prior to the fire, due to the total destruction of the facility.”

Based on its finding, the department of labor fined Winston Weaver $5,600, which the company has paid.

Tracking AN

NCDOL’s probe also referenced a little-discussed aspect of Winston Weaver’s operations, but one that takes on heightened relevance in the wake of recent national events.

The ammonium nitrate stored at the time of the fire — and thousands of tons of AN delivered over the years — arrived at the plant by train after traversing heavily populated areas of the city, a stark reminder in the aftermath of the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Ohio last month that hazardous materials move largely unnoticed through communities until accidents draw attention to them.

Arkansas-based El Dorado Chemical Company, a supplier of ammonium nitrate for Winston Weaver, also provided AN to the West Fertilizer plant before the deadly 2013 explosion there.

El Dorado ultimately agreed in 2018 to pay $3.9 million of a $10.4 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the city of West, which alleged that El Dorado and three other companies were negligent in selling or distributing the chemical being stored at the plant.

The city also claimed the companies failed to warn of the dangers associated with handling and storing the product and should never have sold it to West Fertilizer.

El Dorado also experienced an explosion at its own plant in Arkansas in 2012 and a major fire at a company facility Texas in 2009, resulting in reports of air-quality-related health symptoms by nearby residents but no serious injuries or fatalities.

Still to come

State environmental officials last month asked for additional information from a consultant hired by Winston Weaver to assess ground and water conditions at the fire site, information that will be used to guide decisions on additional cleanup and potential future uses for the property.

On the legal front, an attorney representing residents impacted by the fire in a class-action lawsuit against the company told the Journal this week that he expects the discovery phase of the case to move forward in the next few weeks after a months-long delay.

Lawyers for Winston Weaver and the plaintiffs agreed in July to request that N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby combine five lawsuits related to the blaze and assign Resident Superior Court Judge Edwin G. Wilson Jr. of Rockingham County to the case.

Newby obliged, but Wilson, a Democrat who had served for 20 years on the bench, was defeated in the Nov. 8 election.

However, Wilson now has been appointed as a special superior court judge.

“He will shortly be reassuming his responsibilities on the (Weaver) case,” said Gary Jackson, a Raleigh-based partner in the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin and one of the attorneys representing the residents. “I expect we’ll have a hearing before him in the next very few weeks.”

The lawsuits include complaints against Winston Weaver seeking punitive damages for claims including negligence and “public nuisance,” a legal strategy that has been used successfully in cases involving North Carolina hog farms.