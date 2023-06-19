In the Triad, the word of the week is “wet.”

Thunderstorms that rumbled into the area Monday afternoon offered a preview of soggy conditions to come, forecasters say.

The Triad could see more than 6 inches of rain over a seven-day period that started Monday, and more storms are possible throughout the week, the National Weather Service warned.

A low-pressure system moving south from Kentucky will result in unsettled conditions over the Carolinas in the coming days, Gale Hartfield, senior forecaster in the National Weather Service Raleigh’s office, said Monday. Meanwhile, a cold front lifting into the Carolinas will pump moisture into the region from the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, she added.

Some areas in and around the Triad could see as much as 5 inches of rain from Monday through Wednesday night alone, the weather service said.

The Triad should experience that kind of three-day rainfall just once every five years on average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency. Six inches in three days would be considered a once-every-decade occurrence, and 7 inches would be considered a quarter-century event.

And hang on to those umbrellas while trying to stay dry during the deluges. Wind gusts as high as 22 mph are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.

'Running high'

The wet forecast comes near the end of a relatively dry first half of 2023.

“The soil needs the water so that’s actually not a bad thing,” Hartfield said of the impending precipitation. “But multiple rounds of this rainfall could result in localized flooding, including in urban and poor-drainage areas. And we’re going to keep an eye on our rivers and streams because they will probably all be running high by later in the week.”

Hartsfield reminded drivers to avoid trying to negotiate standing water on roadways because it’s often difficult to determine how deep the flooding is or what hazards lie below.

In terms of potential severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency put the Triad at marginal risk Monday afternoon and evening. But daily storms are possible through the weekend.

“It’s worth reminding that even though a storm might not be technically severe by our standards with damaging winds and large hail, the lightning can still be a major weather killer, so (that’s) something to watch out for,” Hartfield cautioned. “Lightning can happen with any storm. It doesn’t have to be severe.”

Not 'all at once'

With constant cloud cover, daytime temperatures will be unseasonably cool in the Triad through Friday, with highs staying in the 70s each day. In fact, Wednesday’s max temperature is expected to barely reach 70 and stay more than 15 degrees below normal.

Near normal overnight temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s are forecast for the entire week.

The forecast’s first mention of sunshine is for Sunday, but there still is a 60% chance of rain and storms that day. Closer-to-normal high temperatures in the mid-80s are expected for the weekend.

Rain chances are 90% through Wednesday night, then 80% Thursday through Saturday night.

“We definitely could use this rain," Hartsfield said. "But we hope it doesn’t all come at once."