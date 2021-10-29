Asian spider takes hold in Georgia, sends humans scurrying

"I just don't think I'm going to do yard work anymore," she said.

Nancy Hinkle, another entomologist at the University of Georgia, said Joros help suppress mosquitoes and biting flies and are one of the few spiders that will catch and eat brown marmorated stink bugs, which are serious pests to many crops.

"This is wonderful. This is exciting. Spiders are our friends," she said. "They are out there catching all the pests we don't want around our home."

Ann Rypstra, who studies spider behavior at Miami University, was more cautious in her assessment of the Jora's potential impacts, saying more research was needed.

"I'd always err on the side of caution when you have something that establishes itself where it's not supposed to be," she said.

Researchers at South Carolina's Clemson University also were more circumspect, saying in a factsheet published online in August that they "do not yet know if there will be any negative impacts from this non-native species on the local ecology of South Carolina."

Amateur gardeners and naturalists have raised concerns about the safety of native spiders and bees and other pollinators.