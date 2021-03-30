 Skip to main content
What's closed on Good Friday in and around Winston-Salem
What's closed on Good Friday in and around Winston-Salem

Participants in Trinity Moravian's 42nd annual Cross Walk proceed down Cedar Avenue to Salem Square on Good Friday.

 David Rolfe/Journal

In observance of Good Friday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed.

State of North Carolina offices will be closed.

Federal government offices will be open.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.

Garbage collections Tuesday-Thursday will be on a normal schedule. Friday collections will be made April 5.

Yard-waste cart and recycling collections will not be affected.

