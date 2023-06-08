Canadian wildfire smoke remained in the Triad, and air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups into the weekend, officials said Thursday.

“A couple more bouts of smoke are forecast to enter the region Friday and Saturday leading to hazy skies and higher levels of particle pollution,” the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection predicted.

Code Orange readings continued Thursday and now are expected to last through Saturday, prompting the county, “out of an abundance of caution,” to extend an air-quality alert related to particles carried in the smoke that could “rise to levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with heart and lung disease such as asthma.”

Fine particulates can be inhaled deep into the lungs and can even enter the bloodstream, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Code Orange is reached when particulate or ozone levels top 100 on the Air Quality Index. The Triad hit 102 Thursday, and similar readings are expected Friday and Saturday.

The forecast calls for a return of healthy air quality Sunday.

While alerts are in effect, Triad residents and businesses can help prevent particulate levels from rising even more by driving less, avoiding engine idling, staying home if possible and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn equipment, the Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection suggested.

The burning of leaves, brush or other vegetation is banned until the alert is over.