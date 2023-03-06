Hold off on any outdoor burning and don’t carelessly flick those cigarette butts Tuesday, the National Weather Service warned.

Windy, dry conditions will combine to create a heightened fire risk in much of North Carolina, including the Triad, forecasters said Monday evening.

“These winds and low relative humidity levels will increase the risk of ignition and spread of wildfires Tuesday afternoon and evening,” the weather service cautioned. “Residents in these areas are encouraged to postpone burning and to properly extinguish all smoking materials. Many destructive wildfires each year are started due to improperly discarded smoking materials.”

Gusts of 25-35 mph and humidity levels of 25 to 35% are expected throughout the day Tuesday.

High winds are forecast to continue into Tuesday night before dissipating Wednesday.

Dry conditions are expected to continue until late Thursday and into Friday, with the best chance of rain during the day Friday, when the probability is 70%.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be chilly, with lows in the mid-30s possible.