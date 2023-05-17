The Winston-Salem City Council will meet behind closed doors Friday to get a look at applications from candidates to replace longtime City Manager Lee Garrity.

The 10:30 a.m. meeting will be the first of three such gatherings planned as council members look to whittle down the list of nearly 30 hopefuls to a few finalists, Mayor Allen Joines said Wednesday.

Joines said he expects council’s initial screening process to take about three weeks.

“If we need a little more time, we’ll take it,” he added. “But I think we should be able to do it in that timeframe.”

A firm hired by the city to lead the search plans on having residents join in the interview process in mid-June and have a new manager in place by Garrity’s last day on June 23. That date is three days after the council is expected to approve the city’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, which will go into effect July 1.

Garrity announced in January that he would step down June 23 after 17 years as manager and more than three decades with the city.