Most Winston-Salem property owners subject to new city rules on flammable landscaping materials are abiding by the guidelines, according to fire officials.

Winston-Salem City Council approved an ordinance in November 2021 that prohibits so-called pine straw and other highly combustible material from being used as groundcover within 10 feet of businesses and multi-family residential buildings with flammable exteriors.

However, the city agreed at the time not to enforce the new requirements for a full year.

“Our personnel have found that most owners and managers of applicable properties are complying,” Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Morton said this week. “Most questions and concerns we receive about the combustible landscaping materials ordinance are concerned with identifying which buildings must meet the requirements of the ordinance.”

The new rules are aimed primarily at apartments and businesses with exteriors made of highly combustible materials including wood, Masonite and aluminum and vinyl siding.

The ordinance does not affect single-family homes or duplexes, or commercial and multi-family residential buildings with exteriors made of brick, stone, stucco, concrete, metal or other material that burns easily. However, houses used for daycare businesses serving six to 16 children, or as residential care homes with between six and 16 occupants, are subject to the new regulations.

Code enforcement officials from the Winston-Salem Fire Department are responsible for checking the landscaping materials during periodic inspections.

Morton said he was unaware of any citations issued for violations of the new rules.

“Our personnel have responded to various reports from citizens who observed what they thought were violations,” he added. “But the information I have obtained from our inspectors and investigators indicate the conditions found in these cases were not violations at all, most frequently because the reported property was found to be exempt from the ordinance’s requirements.”

The rules apply to any groundcover that can burn at a rate of two feet per minute or more. The longleaf pine needles that are used for landscaping burn at a rate of 7.5 feet per minute, while mulched pine and cypress bark burn from between 5 inches and a foot per minute.