A Winston-Salem man faces more than three-dozen felony charges in connection with an afternoon shootout between vehicles in December.

Jordan Malik Adams, 20, of Kernersville Road was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, 29 counts of attempted discharging of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and one count each of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from an enclosure and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, the Winston-Salem Police Department said Friday.

He is being held with no bond allowed.

Officers responded at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 1 to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street to a reported shooting. They found three unoccupied vehicles and a home that had been hit by gunfire. Shell casings were also were retrieved at the scene.

Investigators determined occupants of two of the vehicles had been shooting at each other. No injuries were reported.

"This is the prime example of why our Violent Firearm Investigation Team is vital to keeping our community safe,” WSPD Chief William Penn said in a statement. “I am proud of their dedication and determination to solve this case.”

The incident was one of at least a half-dozen shootings from vehicles in Winston-Salem over a period of two days. Five people were injured, two of them critically.

