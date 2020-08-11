Winston-Salem Police have launched a death investigation, after officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
Officers responded Monday at roughly 9:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired at the 2600 block of N. Claremont Ave. Additional information was received, while the officers were heading to the scene, that a person was lying in the road.
Officers found Stephon Lane Gore, 23, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, later dying from his injuries.
Police say the investigation remains in the early stages.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 36-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via "Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook.
