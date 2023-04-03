A Winston-Salem man faces up to 20 years in prison after using federal coronavirus relief funds approved for his business to pay for trips, jewelry and a house, authorities say.

Javar Lajuan Clark pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud for illegally obtaining an Economic Injury Disaster Loan authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and administered by the Small Business Association, U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston said.

According to court documents, Clark applied for a loan for a business called Handy Works by J Clark. The loan application falsified the business’s gross revenues and number of employee, according to an announcement of the plea from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

“Based on Clark’s fraudulent representations, the SBA granted Clark an EIDL loan of $130,500 and an advance of $10,000,” the court said. “Following disbursement of the loan, Clark used the proceeds on trips to Las Vegas and New York City, jewelry and a house.”

Clark’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1 in Winston-Salem. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised probation and monetary penalties.

As part of his plea, Clark also agreed to forfeit the property purchased using the fraudulently obtained funds.