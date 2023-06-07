A third suspect was charged Wednesday in the shooting death of Deonta McArn at Deacon Station apartments last month, Winston-Salem police said.

Detectives charged Jemon Gregory Smith, 19, with murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree burglary, authorities said.

Smith turned himself in June 2 at the Forsyth County Jail on an outstanding warrant for his arrest for one count of armed robbery related to the incident.

He is being held there with no bond allowed.

On May 18 at about 11:45 p.m., police found McArn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police believe Armin Deshawn Hardy, 19, Anthony Lee Coverdale, 18, and Smith went into McArn’s apartment at 2890 Quincy Drive for a robbery and shot McArn. Another person at the apartment suffered a minor injury during the incident and was treated at a local hospital.

The United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Hardy on May 23 and Coverdale on June 1. Both suspects were also charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery and first degree burglary.

This remains an active investigation, however no additional suspects are being sought at this time, police said.