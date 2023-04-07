The city of Winston-Salem is set to make its biggest investment yet in electric vehicles.

Officials are asking for city council’s approval to request $274,000 in federal funds to buy four EVs for employee use along with a pair of charging stations. The purchase would bring the city’s electric-vehicle fleet to six.

The cost will be covered by the city’s share of Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program funding made available through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The request is on the agenda for a meeting Monday of the council’s Community Development, Housing and General Government Committee.

“Staff plans to purchase different makes and models in order to assess which vehicles are a good fit for various operations within the city and better plan for future EV purchases,” Assistant City Manager Johnnie Taylor and Office of Sustainability Director Helen Peplowski say in a supporting document.

The pair of Level 2 chargers — each able to accommodate two EVs at the same — will take several hours to fully power up vehicles. That means employees will be able to park and plug in at the end of the day and return in the morning to a fully charged vehicle.

Most moderately priced EVs have ranges to about 200 to 350 miles.

The city now owns a Nissan Leaf and Chevy Volt, two of the most-affordable EVs on the market.

As of now, plans are to split the new electric vehicles between the city's Office of Sustainability, Fleet Services and utilities departments, Peplowski said Friday.

"Our office has worked closely with Fleet (Services) on these plans," she added.

'Progress varies'

Some clean-energy advocates have criticized the city for not shifting to EVs fast enough. It turns out Winston-Salem isn’t the only local government still tapping the brakes on the transition.

“While many municipalities are increasing alternative fuel and zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) for fleets, no cities are purchasing 100% ZEVs,” the city notes in an analysis of sustainability efforts in two-dozen North Carolina communities, which also will be introduced at Monday’s meeting.

Charlotte’s 2030 goal for a zero-emissions fleet is the most ambitious among the local communities included in Winston-Salem’s 23-page North Carolina Sustainability Benchmarking Report, which is based on voluntary responses to a battery of questions. Leaders in Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, have a 2035 carbon-free vehicle target.

Winston-Salem is among eight communities in the report to set a 2050 deadline for all-ZEV fleets.

Except for Charlotte — which the report identified as an “outlier” because it expects to have 100 EVs in its fleet by the end of the current fiscal year — the average number of zero-emissions vehicles per local government in the study was between six and seven.

“It is also important to note that while almost all municipalities are pursuing alternative fuel vehicles, implementation progress varies,” the report notes. “Some municipalities are working to acquire their first fleet EVs, some are pursuing hybrids and other alternative fuel vehicles, and others (are) approaching electrification more holistically.”

After being criticized last October for a nearly $1.7 million deal to buy 45 traditional SUVs for the Winston-Salem Police Department, the city followed up a month later by agreeing to purchase eight hybrids and scaled back a plan to buy dozens of all-gasoline pickup trucks while it explores alternatives.

“One approach to drive alternative fuel vehicle purchases is to establish a version of a green fleet purchasing policy, whether formal (or) informal,” the city said in its report, which singled out Buncombe County’s process that “determines vehicle replacement based on the lowest emission vehicle available that still meets business needs.”