The city of Winston-Salem is shooting for mid-summer to install and activate a 70-kilowatt system of solar panels on the Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building in downtown.

It will be the city government’s first major foray into sun power.

City council in November approved a $189,000 contract with Renu Energy Solutions of Charlotte for an array on the nearly 107,000 square-foot, five-story building at 100 E. 1st St.

The city submitted an official report of proposed construction for the project to the N.C. Utilities Commission last week.

Renu also installed Forsyth County’s largest rooftop solar system in December — a $589,000, 352-kilowatt array on Truliant Federal Credit Union’s Winston-Salem operations center, housed in the former Macy’s building at Hanes Mall.

The city's Stuart building system, like Truliant’s, will operate under a so-called net-metering agreement. Any unused electricity generated by the panels will be transferred to the grid used by other customers of Duke Energy, which will credit the city accordingly.

The full cost of the city project is estimated at nearly $242,000. A rebate from Duke Energy knocked the price down to the $189,000 figure, and the city is “fairly confident” it will receive funding through the 2022 federal Inflation Reduction Act that will cut the cost to $132,520, Winston-Salem Energy Manager Lindsey Smith said Monday.

Two-decade payback

When operational, the system is expected to save the city $7,000 per month, he added. At that rate, the cumulative savings would cover the cost of the project in about 19 years. The estimated life of the panels is 25 years, according to the utilities commission filing.

“With (solar), the payback is not always as quick as people think,” Smith noted.

The city has set goals of using 50% “clean and renewable energy” for its buildings and vehicle fleets “where feasible” by 2030, with a 100% target by 2050.

“There’s interest in other (renewable energy) projects,” Smith noted. “I think the city’s general interest right now is to start on this project and kind of go from there and make a decision on other projects.”

Forsyth County, meanwhile, has already taken initial steps into sun power.

In 2020, the county installed a 10-kilowatt solar array on the roof of the Forsyth County Government Center parking garage at the corner of North Church and East First streets.

A small system also is in operation at the Tanglewood Park swimming pool.

The county hopes to make a bigger investment with a 25- to 30-kilowatt system, including battery storage, on Tanglewood’s maintenance building, said Minor Barnette, director of Forsyth’s Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection.

County commissioners in 2019 also set a goal of using 100% renewable energy in county operations by 2050.

Because the city and county buy their electricity from Duke Energy, they also will rely heavily on the Charlotte-based utility meeting its state-approved target of “net-zero” emissions tied to electricity generation by mid-century.