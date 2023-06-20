After an 18-month search, the Winston-Salem Symphony announced Tuesday that Michelle Merrill will be its new music director, making her the first woman to lead the symphony in its 76-year history.

Merrill, 39, will sign a three-year contract with the symphony, said Merritt Vale, the president and chief executive officer of the symphony. Merrill replaces Timothy Redmond, who unexpectedly resigned in August 2021, after a little more than two years.

A former associate conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Merrill was one of 62 people invited to apply for the job.

Beyond exceptional music credentials, the search committee looked for someone who could inspire, innovate, collaborate and engage with the community, Vale said.

"All of our candidates had absolutely exceptional backgrounds," she said. "A differentiating point for Michelle is that she has a master's degree in music education in addition to music conducting."

When Merrill received her invitation to apply for the position, she was immediately interested. She was familiar with the symphony, having admired the work of Robert Moody during his tenure with the symphony from 2005 to 2018.

She was among six finalists who visited the city and conducted two concerts over the last year. Merrill was here in May.

"I enjoyed the vibrancy of the city. It has a little bit of a big-city feel, and I liked the beauty of the area," said Merrill, who is married and has two children, ages 5-years-old and 19 months. "Just the city itself seemed to have a lot going on and is very hip."

As music director, Merrill hopes to bring some stability back to a symphony that has now had three music directors in five years. Previous to Moody's tenure, Peter Perrett was maestro for 25 years.

"There's definitely something to be said about having someone at the helm consistently," Merrill said. "I'm hoping that in working with the staff, we can bring the orchestra into a new era, not that it's not, but orchestras are changing, particularly with COVID-19. It's TikTok vs. the 18th century, when there was nothing else going on. What are ways we can entice people to come and enjoy this art form that has stood the test of time?"

She pointed to a recent symphony concert at the Coalpit in Innovation Quarter as an example of how to introduce more people to classical music. Part of the symphony's "Unbound" series, it featured music from Led Zeppelin, Metallica and Kate Bush.

"Classical music is for everyone, but we we need to meet people where they are," Merrill said.

For example, while she was in Winston-Salem, she guest-conducted Gustav Holst's masterwork, "The Planets." She mentioned how the music pairs well with the Star Wars franchise.

"You could even match the characters in Star Wars with different movements," Merrill said.

She also talked about the the classical themes that were woven into the music of HBO's popular series "Succession."

Still, Merrill said, the symphony's "bread and butter" will continue to be the music of the masters, Brahms, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky.

"People go to an art museum to see Mona Lisa," she said. "There are reasons those things are still valuable."

Merrill's path to the conductor's podium is an unlikely one.

Raised on five acres in the East Texas town of Canton (population 4,300), Merrill is the daughter of a homemaker and firefighter, who was also a part-time rodeo man and semi-pro football player. Neither were musicians.

"I wasn't huge into sports," she said. "That skipped me."

One Halloween, she came home from a night of trick or treating and found a business card attached to a piece of candy advertising piano lessons. Her parents were game and bought her a Casio keyboard and later an upright piano.

"I always enjoyed practicing," Merrill said. "If anything, I was begged by my friends not to practice."

A drum major in high school, she studied saxophone in college and later, conducting under Paul C. Phillips at Southern Methodist University.

While with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, conductor Leonard Slatkin offered a piece of advice on conducting that has stayed with her: "Don't mimic anyone's style. Find what works for you."

While Merrill recognizes the historic significance of being the first woman to lead the local symphony, she hopes people will see her simply as a conductor, not a "female conductor."

Merrill will continue to work as the music director of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia and as a guest conductor. Her first concert performance with the Winston-Salem Symphony will be Sept. 23 at Reynolds Auditorium. That concert will mark the start of the 2023-24 season.

Vale said the symphony is happy to have an artistic leader back in the fold.

"We're looking forward to the role that we're sure Michelle is going to play in our community in expanding our presence and reach and awareness about the many ways we already serve," Vale said. "But more than anything, she'll be helping us welcome people who aren't already attending."