A 28-year-old Winston-Salem woman was shot during an altercation with a man in the Cleveland Avenue Homes area Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Iyonna Lashay Moore, of East 17th Street, was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after being struck in the left ankle at about 4:24 p.m. in the neighborhood just east of North Liberty Street, the Winston-Salem Police Department said Monday.

Moore was shot during “a disturbance with the suspect,” who was described by police only as a man wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information on the shooting may call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.