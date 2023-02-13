A Winston-Salem museum is hoping to exhibit its sustainable side soon.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art plans to take advantage of a state energy-efficiency initiative to cover the cost of a 100-kilowatt rooftop solar array.

Under the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract program, the museum would be repaid for the estimated $170,000 project based on money saved on the state-run facility’s utility bills.

SECCA has submitted a Report of Proposed Construction for the project to the N.C. Utilities Commission.

“The filing is a preemptive move in case the state approves (funding) the solar project,” the museum’s executive director, William Carpenter, said in an email.

As part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resource, SECCA is eligible for efficiency upgrades tied to a 2018 executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper that established a goal of reducing energy use 40% per square foot in state government facilities by 2025.

“My hope is that SECCA will see a number of such improvements over the next few years,” Carpenter added.

A similar filing has been submitted to the utilities commission for an $80,000, 39-kilowatt rooftop solar system for the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort.

Eagle Solar & Light in Durham would handle the sales and installation for both projects, according to the documents.

Any unused electricity from the systems would be sold to Duke Energy for use by other customers. The expected lifespan of the arrays is 25 years.

SECCA opened in 1956 as a non-profit visual arts organization in Winston-Salem. By 1972, when James G. Hanes willed his 32-acre estate to the gallery, its scope had expanded to all 11 Southeast states.

The museum, off Reynolda Road, produces original exhibitions, publications and programs involving international and American contemporary artists.