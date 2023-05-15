A taxi delivered a 56-year-old woman to a Winston-Salem hospital after she was shot in the chest while riding in the vehicle Sunday night, authorities say.

Maude Knight was in stable but critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a press release Monday morning.

Officers responded at about 10:42 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Thurmond Street, a largely residential area northwest of downtown. While at the scene, officers were notified that Knight had been transported to the hospital by the taxi in which she was a passenger at the time of the shooting.

“She and the vehicle were struck (by) bullets from nearby gunfire,” the police department said it determined in its preliminary investigation.

The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made or suspects identified.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.