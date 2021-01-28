NFL Notes: QB Watson requests trade from Texans

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans.
Watson has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt.
A source told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that the Texans had hired David Culley as their new coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start and replaced by interim head coach Romeo Crennel.
The same source who told The AP about the trade request said Watson made the ask before Culley’s hire. He has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time and Sports Illustrated reported weeks ago that Watson was upset the team didn’t initially request to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its coaching vacancy.
BUCCANEERS: Tom Brady says his parents are doing well after recovering from COVID-19 early this season and will be among family in the stands to root for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in next week’s Super Bowl.
“They’re doing great, so I think that’s the best part about all of it is they came through it,” Brady said Thursday after the NFC champions held their first full-scale practice in preparation for the NFL title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brady’s father, Tom, Sr., recently revealed that he and his wife, Galynn, battled COVID-19 in September.
STEELERS: The Pittsburgh Steelers want Ben Roethlisberger to return in 2021.
It's the money, however, that makes it tricky.
Team president Art Rooney II admitted on Thursday there is work to be done to lower Roethlisberger's scheduled $41.2 million salary cap hit before Roethlisberger can begin work on his 18th season in Pittsburgh.
The cap was $198.2 million in 2020 but could drop to $180 million or possibly even lower in 2021, a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic that kept most stadiums — including Heinz Field — empty for all or most of the season.