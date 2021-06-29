Nineteen employees receive back pay after they staged a walk out at IHOP restaurant in Winston-Salem

"Some of these people had been there for a long time," Miranda said of the employees who didn't initially get their back pay. "In the middle of the pandemic, it was hard to find other jobs."

In its statement, Siembra NC featured the story of Rosa Gonzalez that went viral in social media on May 1 after co-worker, Vanessa Becerril, posted a video on TikTok showing a group of IHOP employees walking out of the kitchen in the middle of their shift. They took that action after a district manager refused to pay Gonzalez for the 80 hours of work she was owed because she is undocumented immigrant.

In less than 48 hours, Becerril's video had received millions of views and public demands that Gonzalez be paid were being posted all over the restaurant’s social media, Siembra NC said.

As a result of the pressure, a regional manager soon delivered a paycheck to Gonzalez, paying her for all the hours that she worked, the organization said. A week later, the remaining employees marched together to the restaurant to collect their paychecks, including wages they had been denied from previous months.

Gonzalez, 34, of Winston-Salem said through a translator that she started working for the IHOP restaurant in October 2020 when the restaurant reopened.