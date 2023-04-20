Second-ranked Wake Forest, running away with the Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic Division, heads out of town for the second straight weekend for a matchup with Pitt, which is on a two-game losing streak and is near the bottom of the league's Coastal Division.

The Demon Deacons (32-5, 14-3 ACC) rallied on Wednesday night to take a 7-4 victory over Liberty in a non-conference game. Nick Kurtz hit a two-run home run as part of a four-run, seventh-inning rally.

Lucas Costello led off the seventh with a single to center and came home on Kurtz's 11th home run of the year. Justin Johnson followed with an RBI-single and a sacrifice fly from Bennett Lee capped the comeback.

Derek Crum threw just eight pitches in the eighth inning, recording two strikeouts. Camden Minacci, the last of Wake Forest's six pitchers, also recorded two strikeouts and worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to pick up his 10th save. Will Ray (1-1) got the win despite getting only one out and throwing six pitches in the seventh inning.

Cole Garrett (2-2), one of seven pitchers used by the Flames, took the loss after giving up two earned runs and three hits in 1 2/3 innings.

"Good win. The bullpen was outstanding today. Michael Massey and Cole Roland were really good. Will Ray gets us a big out," Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. "Derek Crum gets us a big zero. Cam Minacci in the ninth was as good as he's been all year. Obviously, you do not like to see a leadoff walk, but other than that I thought Minacci was electric tonight."

Wake Forest did leave 11 runners on base, which raised a concern for Walter.

"I feel, situationally, we left a couple runs out there. We left a bases-loaded situation with one out and did not score. Second and third with no outs and only scored one," he said. "We were hoping not to burn Cam Minacci there, but at least we got through it without using Seth Keener, which gets us ready for Friday. Good team win."

NOTES: Brock Wilken is two homers away from becoming Wake Forest's all-time home run leader. His first-inning home run on Wednesday was his 17th of the season and 57th of his career. His next blast will tie him with Jamie D'Antona, who played from 2001 through 2003. Wilken has already set career highs in hits (69). home runs (23), RBIs (77) and doubles (13), all in 2022. This season, Wilken has posted a .316 batting average with 42 hits, eight doubles, 51 RBIs, 36 walks, 49 runs scored and a .759 slugging percentage. His runs scored are the most in the ACC in 2023. Wilken has reached base in 34 games and has a career-high 13-game hitting streak this season. Also, he has a team-high 18 multi-RBI games. He needs 38 more hits to reach the 200-hit club.

Camden Minacci earned the 10th save of his junior season in the victory over Liberty. The career-best mark leads the ACC and is tied for third in the nation. In addition, Minacci moved into a tie for seventh for most saves for Wake Forest in a single season, and is third for all-time saves with 18. The record is 38, held by Dave Bush (1999-2002).

In its previous outing, Pitt scored twice in the first and third innings before the Mountaineers scored five in the third and three more in the fourth to take charge. The game was played at PNC Park.

Before that, the Panthers (16-19, 7-9 ACC) took two out of three from eighth-ranked Virginia last weekend at Charlottesville. As far as the standings, Wake Forest is five games ahead of Louisville in the Atlantic, while Pitt is two losses ahead of Georgia Tech for last place in the Coastal.

Wake plays Pitt at 6 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday's game will be telecast on the ACC Network.