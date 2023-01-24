No. 24 Miami routs Florida State

Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday night.

Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.

Pack and Wong each made four 3-point attempts as Miami drilled 50 percent (11 of 22) shots from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes have made 10 or more 3-pointers in six games this season.

Miami also outrebounded Florida State 40-23.

Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5). Mills shot 4 of 12 from the floor.

Florida State had won nine straight games in the series, including a pair of one-point wins in 2021-22.

N.C. State 85, Notre Dame 82: Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points to lead North Carolina State to an 85-82 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Cormac Ryan’s 3-pointer pulled Notre Dame within 69-68 with 4:59 remaining, but the Wolfpack answered with 7-1 spurt for a 76-69 lead. Joiner also made all eight of his free throws, including six inside the final minute as the Wolfpack built a six-point lead with five seconds left.

Terquavion Smith added 18 points for N.C. State (16-5, 6-4 ACC). Smith was just 2 of 14 from the field but made a pair of 3s and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. D.J. Burns Jr. had 14 points and Casey Morsell 11.

The Wolfpack had just two turnovers and scored 18 points from 15 Notre Dame turnovers.

It was the Wolfpack’s fourth consecutive ACC home win, their longest streak since the 2013-14 season.