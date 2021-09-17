No. 4 Reagan holds on, wins at top-ranked East Forsyth

Visiting Reagan turned up the heat in the second half, wore down East Forsyth’s defense and made a great defensive stop in the final 45 seconds to open Central Piedmont 4-A play with a 22-18 win.
Why the Raiders won
Offensively, Reagan was at its best on third down. The Raiders converted eight of 11 third downs, including two on a big third-quarter drive that resulted in a score. Defensively, they contained the Eagles’ explosive offense, holding it to nine points.
Why the Eagles lost
East made only one mistake, a third-quarter interception, but they couldn’t get their defense off the field after halftime.
Stars
Reagan
WR Vincent Wilkins: 3 catches for 87 yards and a touchdowns.
QB Kam Hill: 9-of-14 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown.
RB Jon Gullett: 29 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.
LB Noah Haynes: Interception and 35-yard return to set up a touchdown.
East Forsyth
WR Da’Mon Stokes: Six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
QB Jaylen Raynor: 9-for-16 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown, 121 yards rushing on 22 carries.
WR Jermon Smith: 79-yard kickoff return touchdown.
The big plays
- The play that turned the game around started with a Reagan blitz on second-and-16 at the East Forsyth 40. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor fired the ball just as linebacker Noah Haynes leaped up in front of him. The ball hit Haynes squarely in the chest, and he somehow controlled it, tucked it in at the 39 and took off toward the goal-line. Raynor hauled him down at the 13, and Reagan scored two plays later on Jon Gullett’s 8-yard run to take its first lead.
- The Raiders preserved that lead with a defensive stand deep in their own territory as the clock was running out. Back-to-back sacks of Raynor by Jeremiah Bailey and Jackson Hamberis stuck the Eagles in a third-and-18 hole, and a fourth-down stop at the 12 closed it out.
- In less than two minutes early in the first quarter, three big plays happened. Trailing 2-0 with East driving, Reagan came up with a big fourth-and-two stop at its 21 to halt an Eagle possession. Three plays later, QB Kam Hill hit WR Vincent WIlkins with a 74-yard touchdown pass. On the ensuing kickoff, East’s Jemon Smith took the ball at his 21 and weaved through Reagan’s kicking team for a 79-yard touchdown return. Time span: 1:58.
- East’s Jaylen Raynor and Da’Mon Stokes hooked up on a 45-yard touchdown one play after the Eagles’ defense stopped Reagan on a fourth-and-two from the Raiders’ 39.
Things we learned
1. Reagan is a patient offensive team, willing to just grind teams’ defenses down with a big offensive line and cagey runner in Jon Gullett.
2. East Forsyth’s Jaylen Raynor is the total package, running and passing. He was the Eagles’ only real offensive record
What they're saying
“We played hard. This team has been through a lot in the last two weeks. The guys came through in the fourth quarter. We told them you’ve got to work really hard every day to have success on Friday." – Josh McGee, Reagan coach.
”We told ‘em in the first quarter, they’re really good on defense, and we have to be patient. We steadied the course and our offensive line did a great job. Our defense did a great job, too.” –McGee.
Records
Reagan: 1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall.
East Forsyth: 0-1, 3-1.
Up next
Reagan: Glenn, 7 p.m. Friday.
East Forsyth: At Davie, 7 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
|Reagan
|6
|3
|13
|0
|–
|22
|East Forsyth
|15
|0
|3
|0
|–
|18
East – Safety, tackle in end zone, 11:39, first
Reagan – Vincent Wilkins 74 pass from Kam Hill (kick failed), 7:41 first
East – Jemon Smith 79 kickoff return (kick failed), 7:26 first
East – Da’Mon Stokes 45 pass from Jaylen Raynor (Andrew Conrad kick), 3:56 first
Reagan – Rocco Gigliotti 34 FG, 2:10 second
East – Andrew Conrad 24 FG, 8:17 third
Reagan – Montrell Jones 36 pass from Kam Hill (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 3:58 third