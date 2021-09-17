No. 4 Reagan holds on, wins at top-ranked East Forsyth

Things we learned

1. Reagan is a patient offensive team, willing to just grind teams’ defenses down with a big offensive line and cagey runner in Jon Gullett.

2. East Forsyth’s Jaylen Raynor is the total package, running and passing. He was the Eagles’ only real offensive record

What they're saying

“We played hard. This team has been through a lot in the last two weeks. The guys came through in the fourth quarter. We told them you’ve got to work really hard every day to have success on Friday." – Josh McGee, Reagan coach.

”We told ‘em in the first quarter, they’re really good on defense, and we have to be patient. We steadied the course and our offensive line did a great job. Our defense did a great job, too.” –McGee.

Records

Reagan: 1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall.

East Forsyth: 0-1, 3-1.

Up next

Reagan: Glenn, 7 p.m. Friday.

East Forsyth: At Davie, 7 p.m. Friday.