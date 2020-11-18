No spectators will be allowed in Gaines Center for WSSU basketball games

“I don’t want to think about it,” Hill said this month. “I guess we got a sample of watching what basketball looks like in the NBA bubble with limited or no fans. The NBA did a great job with the atmosphere. We just have to see how it goes.”

Steve Joyner Sr., the athletics director and legendary basketball coach of the Johnson C. Smith men, says all of the coaches at his school will wear masks during games.

“That’s the plan,” said Joyner, a Winston-Salem native and CIAA Hall of Fame member whose teams are 572-374 in 33 seasons with three CIAA titles.

“We’re not sure how all of this is going to play out,” Joyner said. “As you can see all over the country this thing is changing our way of life. There are a lot of unknowns that we probably haven’t even thought about yet.”

WSSU women's coach L’Tona Lamonte said she was preparing her team to play in front of no fans.

“It will be different without fans, but I think with how the numbers have been going it’s the only way to stay safe,” Lamonte said. “It will feel strange, but from what we’ve seen in other sports the games are being played, so that’s a plus.”