 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No time to read? Don't be so sure!
0 Comments

No time to read? Don't be so sure!

  • 0
No time to read? Don't be so sure!

If you feel like keeping up with the news can be exhausting, we get it and you’re not alone. When you only have a few minutes to spare, try these tips to save time and get the most out of your subscription.

  1. Make sure you're logged in at the top right of our home page at journalnow.com.

  2. Download our app to your smartphone or tablet and allow notifications for instant access to breaking news.

  3. Sign up for email newsletters to get quick access to the curated news that matters most to you.

  4. Follow us on Facebook to see and share our latest news, sports, photo galleries, and more.

  5. Save articles to read later, on our website or in our apps.

As always, thank you for your support.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.
Crime

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.

Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, who was on death row for the murders of two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s, died Friday. State prison officials said Moseley died of natural causes but declined to comment further, citing medical privacy laws. A Forsyth County judge ruled that the Racial Justice Act was constitutional based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses. That law, which allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences based on claims of racial discrimination, was repealed in 2013. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert