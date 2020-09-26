North Carolina farm adjusts, offers events amid pandemic

Implementing these measures has given Patterson a new set of challenges, but it's also led to ingenuity. One of the farm's largest economic drivers, Patterson said, has been hosting school field trips to the farm and corn maze in the fall. Since gathering restrictions have limited the farm's ability to do that, they've gotten creative.

"We are offering virtual field trips and experiences as well," Patterson said. "One of the things that we have learned about virtual, is that, while we miss people being here, it has opened up lots of possibilities. We can do virtual trips on things that we may not have been able to do before and reach people that we have not been able to before."

For virtual tours, a staff member uses a live video feed to walk students through the farm and corn maze, asking them questions and giving them information about the farm. The virtual tours have allowed Patterson Farm to expand its reach. The farm recently hosted a tour for a class from a school in Georgia.

Outside of online tours, the farm has had to adjust its protocols for in-person visitors. While the pumpkin patch, playground and corn maze is still operational, the farm did have to nix some of its longstanding attractions.