A Medicaid expansion expected to affect between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolina again has been delayed — this time without a new projected start date — because state legislative leaders have not agreed on a 2023-24 state budget.

Kody Kinsley, the state's health secretary, said Monday expansion won't start Oct. 1.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bipartisan Medicaid expansion bill into law on March 27.

With a signed state budget, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is authorized to submit a State Plan amendment to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

However, without a signed state budget, House Bill 76 would expire on July 1, 2024, meaning North Carolina wouldn't become the 40th expansion state.

Kinsley cautioned July 26 that if NCDHSS did not gain legislative authority to move forward by Sept. 1, the next potential start date would be Dec. 1.

"A new launch date will not be determined until the General Assembly provides final authority," NCDHHS said. "Without more clarity on when that will occur, NCDHHS is not able to commit to a timeline beyond its control."

Cooper and other Democratic cabinet and legislative leaders have urged Republicans to reach a state budget compromise before Sept. 1 or remove Medicaid expansion funding from the budget.

The Associated Press has reported that House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, expect a budget compromise and final vote by mid-September.

Analysts say the refusal to separate Medicaid expansion funds represents leverage against a potential Cooper veto of the state budget bill.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, a lead sponsor of the Medicaid expansion law, said Monday that "there are no plans to start over with a Medicaid bill that separates it from the budget."

"We will vote the budget out the week of Sept 11," Lambeth said. "Now is not the time to reverse course. I understand lots of politics comes into play and has been over the years. But let's get the budget done and move on."

Kinsley said delaying Medicaid expansion "tragically results in hundreds of thousands of people not being able to access care when they may need it most."

Kinsley expressed confidence that "nearly half of the people eligible for expansion (about 300,000) would be automatically enrolled in full coverage on Day One" despite current NCDHSS workforce shortfalls.

Some of those North Carolinians are included in the state's Family Benefits program that is a "light version" of what Medicaid expansion would provide, while others will be identified when they apply and determined to be ineligible for federal health insurance coverage.

"Each month of delay costs the state hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into communities across North Carolina to support care and treatment for people and help keep providers’ doors open."

Moving forward

North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

NCDHHS cited as examples that expansion would give health care coverage to single individuals making under about $20,000 a year. Likewise, a family of three earning under about $34,000 combined would be eligible.

Kinsley said DHHS continues to make progress on getting the "extensive policy and technical work" ready to go when funding is available.

NCDHHS said being able to take conditional enrollment steps will allow it to “reduce the original implementation period to as few as 30 days upon receiving legislative authority, from the initial projections of requiring between 90 and 120 days.”

"NCDHHS has been completing the extensive policy and technical work necessary to launch and working with our partners to be ready," Kinsley said. "Unfortunately, this delay will further strain providers who are gearing up to serve people who would be newly eligible.

"Medicaid expansion will be transformative for access to health care in rural areas, for better mental health and for veterans, working adults and their families while bringing billions in federal dollars to the state."

Kinsley said he is hopeful the House and Senate budget negotiations will yield healthcare benefits beyond Medicaid expansion, such as additional funding for behavioral and mental health services, and alleviate some of NCDHSS' workforce shortfall of up to 26% recently.

Disenrollment grows

More than 68,100 North Carolinians have lost their Medicaid coverage — at least temporarily — as part of the ending of the national COVID-19 public-health emergency in May.

On April 1, the state Medicaid program began a mandated recertification for an estimated 2.59 million Medicaid beneficiaries, or 23.9% of the state’s 10.83 million residents. The process of recertifications is scheduled to end March 31, 2024.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services had put those recertifications on hold for much of the pandemic.

The first four months of recertifications covered 598,495 North Carolinians, of which 330,591 recertifications had been completed by July 31, according to the NCDHHS website.

Of those completed recertifications during July, 74.5%, or 90,996 beneficiaries, were determined to be eligible.

There have been 59,762 North Carolinians who have their benefits since July 1 for procedural reasons, such as missing paperwork, incomplete documentation or could not be reached by a caseworker.

Another 8,637 North Carolinians were found to no longer meet eligibility requirements for any Medicaid program. NCDHHS said it did not have a county breakdown of those affected.

"About 9,000 of those people would be likely to be able to stay on if we had expansion in place," Kinsley said.