NORTH WILKESBORO — Given that the statute of limitations would surely spare him any punishment now, Stoney Greene freely admits that, in his youth, he used to skip school to watch qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“That was a big thing in high school,” said Greene, a Wilkes County Commissioner, as he stood atop the media center at the refurbished raceway. “If you had a little bit of heart for NASCAR, kids, they had dentist appointments or doctor’s appointments and you get to the racetrack for time trials and everybody from the schools were here. I mean it was the thing to do on Friday when there was a race.”

In a way, it will be like old times beginning this week as the speedway awakens from a 25-year absence to host NASCAR’s All-Star Week. The campgrounds at the track opened on Sunday for fans intent on experiencing an entire week of festivities.

There’s a golf tournament on Monday on behalf of Speedway Children’s Charities, and Tuesday features a race in the ASA Stars National series. Wednesday’s schedule involves late model action that includes practice, qualifying and two feature races from the CARS Pro Late Models and the CARS Late Model Stocks. NASCAR superstars Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kevin Harvick are among the competitors.

All of North Wilkesboro will be involved on Thursday, ranging from a Fan Fest to a parade of NASCAR team truck haulers. All-Star Friday is highlighted by practices in the Craftsman Truck and Cup series as well as a pit crew challenge.

On Saturday, qualifying will precede the Craftsman race at 1:30, with two All-Star heat races. The fun reaches a climax on Sunday with a pair of pre-race concerts featuring Dierks Bentley and Tim Dugger, followed by a 100-lap open race as a prelude to the All-Star Race, that begins at 8 p.m.

Greene considers the coming week a lesson for those heading to the track and who follow the sport.

“I think it’s teaching a lot of our new fans the history of NASCAR and how is started in this little country area,” he said.

The track was alive

A lot of class time was lost in the heyday of the five-eighths-mile raceway visible from U.S. 421 in the North Carolina foothills. The track was nestled in the midst of moonshiners whose souped-up cars were designed to outrun the government men trying to bust up their illegal operations. Those moonshiners would become race car drivers and they competed on a dirt track that preceded the formation of NASCAR.

It was also the place where Junior Johnson would flourish as a driver and ultimately as a team owner. Wilkes County native Benny Parsons also used the track to make his mark on the sport. Greene was there to see the legends, even if he and his classmates missed school to do it. And he got to the track in a manner no parent would even consider today.

“My great aunt, they did the wrecker service,” he said. “I was in seventh or eight grade. My mom or my cousin’s dad would drop us off, which I could not imagine doing with my kids today. They would drop us off here for the race. We would catch a ride with the wrecker after the race back to their place and one of them would come get us.”

Greene also remembers being in the presence of “The King.”

“I can remember walking up the pit road here with Richard Petty saying, ‘Y’all keep walking, I’ll keep signing.’ And people would follow him and he would autograph stuff as we walked up pit road,” he said. “When we had the mall in town, I can remember seeing Darrell Waltrip with his kids.”

And then, the racing stopped

But like many sports in the U.S., NASCAR began to turn away from small and classic in favor of big and new and shiny. North Wilkesboro was showing its age, and without skyboxes of luxury packages, it would be tough to compete with newer tracks.

The last race was held there in September 1996. And then, it went silent. Signage started to fade, and inside, weeds were beginning to creep up through the asphalt. The only sounds made by cars were from U.S. 421, which passes just below the grandstands between turns 1 and 2. The track built by Enoch Staley in the 1940s had no crowds, no campers, no kids making excuses to miss school and watch qualifying.

While Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, helped lead the effort to revive the track, it was his father who actually made the moves that would basically shutter the speedway.

“Eventually, Enoch Staley passed away about 1995. And Bruton Smith, Marcus’ father, tried to buy the track, not to keep running it, but to take a race date from there and move it to his new Texas Motor Speedway,” said Woody Cain, a broadcaster who covered NASCAR for more than 30 years, in an interview with WFAE-FM in Charlotte. “Eventually, he got it. He bought out the partner’s interest, but Enoch Staley’s family wouldn’t sell to him because reportedly they didn’t get along. But eventually, they worked it out and he got the date and moved it to Texas Motor Speedway.”

The All-Star Race became a fixture at Charlotte Motor Speedway for more than 30 years before it moved to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020 and 2021. According to Cain, NASCAR was realizing that fans didn’t want the road-course racing that it had gravitated to. They wanted to see some drivers trading paint.

“Now the vibe was fans want that short-track racing. They want that beating and banging,” he said. “TV executives, there were whispers, wanted more of that type of vibe, that type of excitement for their broadcast.”

‘Save The Speedway’

In 2005, efforts were launched to bring North Wilkesboro Speedway back to life through the group “Save The Speedway.” The only action it had seen since it lost its date was virtual; the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series held the North Wilkesboro 160 using a virtual model of the track.

Then, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper revved up the efforts to inject life into the track. He asked lawmakers to spend some of the state’s share of $5.7 billion in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money on 18 tracks around the state. The Journal had reported that Cooper initially proposed $30 million to help overhaul North Wilkesboro, Rockingham and the Charlotte Motor Speedway with smaller amounts for 15 other local tracks and drag strips.

When lawmakers finally approved the state budget in November 2021 and local matching funds were added, North Wilkesboro had received $18 million.

Last August, the fans and the cars were back. “Racetrack Revival,” as it was called, involved a month of racing at various levels of the sport. Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined in on the racing.

Linda Cheek, president of the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce, said the revival event may have surprised those who put it together.

“I don’t think the owners, SMI or anyone in the racing world had anticipated the number of people that would show up ...” Cheek said. “I just don’t think they had any idea that there was that type of support out there.”

Cheek estimates around 22,000 people showed up to see the Aug. 31 races and a lot more people were turned away at the gate.

“And then, that show of support just kind of said, ‘Yep, they want us back. They’re going to support this,’” she said. “And then that helps you make a decision like this, and I think it helped Gov. Cooper make that decision that these are people who really will support the this effort.”

Workers were at the track last week making last-minute fixes to the buildings circling the track. Rather than tear it down and start over, the plan involved refurbishing and rebuilding some suites on the front stretch, building a completely new set of suites in turn 4, building a new concrete barrier wall with the SAFER Barrier on it and a new safety catch fence. Other improvements include a new LED lighting system, a graded and paved infield, a new scoring tower and a newly paved pit road. More updates are planned.

The fans are back

Racing fans got a sneak peak at the track during an open house on Thursday evening. Cheek is hoping some of the fans will make a foray into the downtown area. There’s already signs that a lot of people will be there to consider exploring the shops and restaurants not only in town but through the region.

“I didn’t even have a clue because we have heard that there are hotels booked, cabins booked, AirBnB, Everything is booked within a 45-mile radius that people are aware of and want to take advantage of,” she said. “Campgrounds, people camping and backyard parking and paying for parking close to the track.

“That is a huge, huge economic impact, and I don’t even know what that’s going to be because we can’t even compare it to two years ago,” she added. “It’s just a different time. We’re thankful for it.”

Jessica Fickenscher, executive director of the NASCAR All-Star Race, said while she can’t say North Wilkesboro will return to the Cup Series rotation, all the effort to stage the upcoming week is geared toward that possibility.

“We definitely want to get through this one and make it successful,” Fickenscher said. “But we definitely also don’t put as much effort and resources and financial effort into a facility without thinking that there’s going to be a really big and bright future for it.”

Greene says the track atmosphere is exciting. Years of hopes and dreams have brought a gleam to an area hoping to recapture the magic of an era ignited by moonshine and sustained through competition. It conjures up thoughts of a fictional location.

“Kind of like the Field of Dreams. If you built it, they will come,” Greene said. “If you’ve lived in this area, you’ve seen the signs for years, ‘We Want You Back.’ And now, it’s a reality. It’s back.”

