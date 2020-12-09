Northern lights may be visible from central North Carolina

North Carolinians have a rare chance to see the aurora borealis shimmer in the northern night sky.

The ghostly green shimmer could be visible Thursday night into Friday morning, said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Peak viewing time for the northern lights in central North Carolina was likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the forecaster said.

"If it's seen at all in central North Carolina, it will be fairly low on the horizon, facing north," Swiggett said. "It will be fairly hard to see it with the naked eye this far south."

Swiggett based his prediction on information about the northern lights collected by the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, he said.

On its website, the University of Alaska at Fairbanks says that the northern lights are caused by collisions between electrically charged particles streaming out from the sun in the solar wind that enter Earth’s atmosphere and collide with molecules and atoms of gas, primarily oxygen and nitrogen.

A solar event from the sun takes one to three days to reach the Earth.