Northwest Guilford-North Davidson football postponed to Saturday; Morehead-Rockingham County canceled
0 Comments

prep zone logo 022721 web

Another area high school football game has been canceled and a game has been postponed from Friday to Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Morehead and Rockingham County canceled their game scheduled for Friday night after there were positive tests in the Rockingham County program. The teams do not have a common week off, so Morehead coach Maurice Torain took to social media Thursday morning looking for a game Friday night.

A week earlier, Western Guilford was unable to play Morehead because of COVID-19 issues, and the Panthers scheduled a game with Southern Alamance on short notice and lost 48-0. If Morehead can’t find an opponent this week, it has Sept. 24 as an open date on its schedule.

Rockingham County’s issues won’t just affect Friday’s game. The Cougars will not be able to play Reidsville on Sept. 3 because their affected players will not have cleared quarantine and protocols in time. Rockingham County and Reidsville do have a common off week Sept. 10, so playing the game then or Saturday, Sept. 11, is a possibility.

Northwest Guilford and North Davidson, who were scheduled to play Friday night in Lexington, will instead play at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game was pushed back a day to give North Davidson players who were coming out of COVID-19 protocols an extra day of practice.

Earlier this week:

• Ragsdale and Glenn canceled their game scheduled for Friday night in Kernersville because of COVID-19 issues in the Ragsdale program. Glenn will instead play at Lee County on Friday, while Ragsdale is keeping Sept. 10 open on its schedule to potentially find another game.

• Reynolds and Southwest Guilford postponed their game scheduled for Friday night to Sept. 9 in High Point because of COVID-19 issues in the Reynolds program.

• Western Guilford and Northeast Guilford postponed their game scheduled for Friday night to Sept. 10 because of COVID-19 issues in Western Guilford’s program. The Hornets have yet to play a game, after their scheduled opener Aug. 20 at Morehead was canceled.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All games 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Rolesville (0-1) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-0)

No. 2 West Forsyth (1-0) at No. 7 Oak Grove (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 3 Glenn (0-0) at Lee County (1-0)

North Forsyth (0-1) at No. 4 Mount Tabor (0-1)

Grimsley (1-0) at No. 5 Reagan (1-0)

No. 6 Davie County (0-0) at West Rowan (0-0)

Northwest Guilford (0-1) at No. 8 North Davidson (0-1), 7 p.m. Saturday

Lexington (0-1) at No. 10 Walkertown (1-0)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-1) at Carver (0-1)

Huntersville Lake Norman Charter (1-0) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0)

North Surry (0-1) at West Stokes (1-0)

South Stokes (0-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0)

CANCELED

Ragsdale (1-0) at Glenn (0-0), COVID-19

POSTPONED

No. 9 Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1), Sept. 9

OFF

Parkland (0-1)

