Notes from France honor American soldiers' D-Day sacrifice

"To stand in the door of a C-47 and think about what that jumpmaster saw on the night of June 5 as they departed England, into June 6," Cinatl said. "You can't put yourself quite in their shoes, but you can only imagine what motivated them to fight the way they did."

Beneath the brown paper lay a keepsake box decorated with American decals — 500 handwritten postcards from the residents of Sainte-Mere-Eglise inside.

After the celebrations were canceled in June, town Mayor Alain Holley organized an effort alongside U.S. Army Europe to express their gratitude for the longstanding relationship they share with the division. Earlier in the year, the division had sent red and blue All American Division patches to the town's children.

Holley grew up hearing D-Day stories from his grandparents.

"Nobody should forget the sacrifices that the American soldiers made for France," he told The Associated Press.

While Holley watched by video call, the group took turns reading the cards out loud.

"I'm so glad to write a few words from the ground you know so well," someone wrote. "Thanks to you I'm free to do so."

Most were in English, but two soldiers sat by ready to translate the French cards.