Notre Dame coming to play at Wake Forest, but alumni club will miss its usual activities

“It does mean more because they are members of the ACC, at least for this season,” Mike Boland said. “Notre Dame has been in the ACC in everything except football, so it’s a big deal that they are going for an ACC title.”

The Irish beat Duke at home in their season opener and then South Florida 52-0 in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Tim Trembley, a Clemmons resident, a 1971 alum and the club’s president, says nearly 300 Notre Dame alumni live in the Triad and just beyond.

“It’s kind of a frustrating experience knowing the stadium will be empty and we have to watch on TV,” Trembley said.

Notre Dame and the ACC entered a scheduling agreement in 2014 that means the Irish will play five or six league teams every season. Notre Dame has made trips to North Carolina and Virginia and provided options for club members to see the Irish play.

“It’s a unique year to have Notre Dame in the ACC because Notre Dame always tries to play for the national championship, but if you have an early loss or even two losses you kind of already start looking ahead to next season,” Trembley said. “But now that we are in the ACC, there’s something to play for with the conference title, so there’s definitely more interest in my opinion.”