Notre Dame coming to play at Wake Forest, but alumni club will miss its usual activities

It’s a mild form of cruel and unusual punishment for the 50 or so members of the Notre Dame Club of Central Carolina.
The club, consisting of Notre Dame graduates who live in the Triad, has no shot at getting into Truist Field for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest. Only 350 people will be allowed in during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those will be the parents of players from both teams.
Winston-Salem's Yvette and Mike Boland, 1997 graduates of Notre Dame, will stay home and watch in high definition a few miles from Truist Field. Both are members of the local club with Yvette coordinating several activities, but she hasn’t scheduled anything since the pandemic hit in mid-March.
“Notre Dame actually emailed all of the (275 alumni) clubs asking us not to hold events because of the pandemic,” Yvette said. “So it will be different even though Notre Dame will be here, and we can’t go see them play in person.”
The game, branded as the Duke's Mayo Classic, was originally scheduled for Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. But with spectators limited, the game was moved to Truist Field.
What makes the game more intriguing to Notre Dame supporters is the Irish can win the first conference title in school history. Its football program has been an independent since 1897 but agreed to join the league to help assure the scheduling of a full season.
“It does mean more because they are members of the ACC, at least for this season,” Mike Boland said. “Notre Dame has been in the ACC in everything except football, so it’s a big deal that they are going for an ACC title.”
The Irish beat Duke at home in their season opener and then South Florida 52-0 in a non-conference game on Saturday.
Tim Trembley, a Clemmons resident, a 1971 alum and the club’s president, says nearly 300 Notre Dame alumni live in the Triad and just beyond.
“It’s kind of a frustrating experience knowing the stadium will be empty and we have to watch on TV,” Trembley said.
Notre Dame and the ACC entered a scheduling agreement in 2014 that means the Irish will play five or six league teams every season. Notre Dame has made trips to North Carolina and Virginia and provided options for club members to see the Irish play.
“It’s a unique year to have Notre Dame in the ACC because Notre Dame always tries to play for the national championship, but if you have an early loss or even two losses you kind of already start looking ahead to next season,” Trembley said. “But now that we are in the ACC, there’s something to play for with the conference title, so there’s definitely more interest in my opinion.”
The dues-paying club members are alumni, parents and friends from the Triad, and the club's motto is: “We are an extension of the University in our community and promote the same spirit of diversity and inclusion through programs and opportunities that reflect our foundational belief in the dignity of all men and women.”
When Notre Dame last visited Wake Forest in September 2018, the club hosted a dinner and rally on the night before the game and secured a big tailgating spot near the stadium. The club also nearly landed Joe Theismann, who finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 1971 and has relatives in Greensboro, to speak at the dinner.
"We couldn’t get him here, but we tried hard,” Trombley said.
The club’s activities include a going-away picnic for area students before they head back to Notre Dame each fall. Yvette Boland said that’s always a big hit, but they couldn’t have a picnic for five Notre Dame students and their families during the summer.
The Bolands have four children. Their oldest, T.J., an honors student at Atkins, isn’t a big Notre Dame football fan but does like the school.
“He’s thinking hard about going to Notre Dame,” Mike Boland said.
