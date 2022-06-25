Novant rolling out vaccines Monday for children as young as 6 months

On Monday, some Novant pediatric and family medicine clinics will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old.

Novant said those facilities may have limited appointments because of the initial supply and demand. The healthcare system expects to have more appointments available "in the near future."

Established patients are encouraged to check their pediatric or family medicine clinic’s website or Facebook page to find out if it is offering the vaccine, then call to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 became available Tuesday at some Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist facilities and Wednesday at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s 799 N. Highland Ave. office in Winston-Salem. In all instances, the vaccine is by appointment only.

At Baptist, appointments are available at 336-70-COVID or online through myWakeHealth or www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine.

The Forsyth health department said appointments can be scheduled at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine. Vaccine clinic hours for young children will be noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

Cone Health expects to begin providing COVID-19 vaccine next week for children as young as 6 months.

Saturday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children in that age range.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for three doses, while the Moderna vaccine will begin as two. Moderna is testing its third dose, with data expected this summer.

Moderna’s shots are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots. Pfizer’s shots are just one-tenth its adult dose.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said distribution will involve all 100 county health departments, along with more than 300 pediatric offices, family medicine offices and pharmacies for children 3 years and older.

Children under 3 cannot be vaccinated by a pharmacist. Parents and guardians of children who do not have an established medical provider can visit MySpot.nc.gov to search for a nearby vaccine provider.

Another contact option is the N.C. COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center, which can assist in making an appointment. The center is available at 888-675-4567 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

DHHS will send a postcard to families with children who may be newly eligible for the vaccines.